At least two people died and one was critically injured after gunmen entered a restaurant in Basel, Switzerland and opened fired at the people there.The shootout took place at 8:15pm Thursday local time at Cafe 56, located in the part of the city known as Kleinbasel."The investigation carried out by the criminal investigation department of the prosecutor's office revealed that two men apparently entered Cafe 56 and shot several times," AP quoted the the Swiss prosecutor's office as saying.Police were promptly called to the scene by passersby, but by the time they arrived to the cafe, the suspects had reportedly fled toward the Badischer railway station. A manhunt for the suspects is under way.The motives of the attackers are not immediately clear and are being investigated.