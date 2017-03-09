© RT / Twitter
Police in Dusseldorf have arrested at least two people following an ax attack at the city's main train station. Several people have been injured, according to reports.

There are conflicting reports as to whether police are searching for other suspects.

Rainer Kerstiens, a federal police spokesman for the regional state of North Rhine-Wesphalia, described the attack to Deutsche Welle as an "amok attack." The mayor of Düsseldorf, Thomas Geisel, is reported to have now arrived at the scene.

Up to five people were reportedly injured in the attack but, as of yet, there are no details about the extent of their injuries. Spiegel reported that eyewitnesses saw people bleeding on the ground, but there has been no confirmation from police.

A video posted online by an eyewitness inside the station shows the aftermath of the incident.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO


"They just came in here and attacked people with an ax. I saw many things in my life, but I have never seen anything like this. He just started hitting people with his axe," the man says. "The whole station is full of police officers. It is sickening."

A large police presence has been deployed to the scene, including special forces. A police helicopter is circulating over the area, according to RP Online. Trains have been diverted from Dusseldorf's main train station while police continue to deal with the incident.