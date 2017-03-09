Society's Child
At least 2 arrested following ax attack at Dusseldorf train station, 5 injured
RT
Thu, 09 Mar 2017 22:10 UTC
There are conflicting reports as to whether police are searching for other suspects.
Rainer Kerstiens, a federal police spokesman for the regional state of North Rhine-Wesphalia, described the attack to Deutsche Welle as an "amok attack." The mayor of Düsseldorf, Thomas Geisel, is reported to have now arrived at the scene.
Up to five people were reportedly injured in the attack but, as of yet, there are no details about the extent of their injuries. Spiegel reported that eyewitnesses saw people bleeding on the ground, but there has been no confirmation from police.
A video posted online by an eyewitness inside the station shows the aftermath of the incident.
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO
"They just came in here and attacked people with an ax. I saw many things in my life, but I have never seen anything like this. He just started hitting people with his axe," the man says. "The whole station is full of police officers. It is sickening."
A large police presence has been deployed to the scene, including special forces. A police helicopter is circulating over the area, according to RP Online. Trains have been diverted from Dusseldorf's main train station while police continue to deal with the incident.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Putin to Netanyahu: Don't judge Iran by 5th century BC, we live in a different world
- Strong shallow earthquake of 5.9 magnitude west of Macquarie Island, Pacific Ocean
- Russian Supreme Court upholds first-ever ousting of MP for systematic slacking
- At least 2 arrested following ax attack at Dusseldorf train station, 5 injured
- High winds in Michigan knock out power to 1 million customers
- The real point of Wikileaks' Vault 7? Getting you used to Big Brother
- Snake-oil alert: Encryption doesn't prevent mass-snooping
- Lake turns bright pink in Melbourne, Australia
- Hacked: 'Cash me outside' girl's Instagram used to expose America's infatuation with ignorance
- Personal liability of company directors for climate change and broadcasters no consensus on CO2
- Big Banking spent over $2 billion trying to influence 2016 US elections
- The Left has vacated the Land of Reason and entered the Land of the Paranoid
- Reds under every bed: US generals, senators talk Russia at ISIS hearing
- Nigel Farage could not remember what he was doing in Ecuadorian Embassy, where Julian Assange is holed up
- Turkish prosecutors: Assassin of Russian ambassador was also tracking US ambassador
- RT crew discovers sites of ISIS atrocities in bloodied desert near Palmyra
- Pioneer Jesus mythicist George Wells passes away
- Steep decline in wading bird nesting reported for South Florida
- Stray dogs kill seven-year-old girl, death toll climbs to 11 in 12 months for Moradabad, India
- Floods leave 1 dead, hundreds evacuated in Sarangani Province, Philippines
- Putin to Netanyahu: Don't judge Iran by 5th century BC, we live in a different world
- Russian Supreme Court upholds first-ever ousting of MP for systematic slacking
- Snake-oil alert: Encryption doesn't prevent mass-snooping
- Big Banking spent over $2 billion trying to influence 2016 US elections
- The Left has vacated the Land of Reason and entered the Land of the Paranoid
- Reds under every bed: US generals, senators talk Russia at ISIS hearing
- Nigel Farage could not remember what he was doing in Ecuadorian Embassy, where Julian Assange is holed up
- Turkish prosecutors: Assassin of Russian ambassador was also tracking US ambassador
- Chinese premier warns world entering period of political and economic upheaval
- Nervous Netanyahu arrives in Moscow for sore loser summit with Putin, as Russia, Syria and Iran finish off ISIS
- MH17: Russia reveals scale of Ukraine's BUK missile deployments
- Putin approves Duma bill to criminalize using the Internet to induce suicide
- Best of the Web: WikiLeaks Vault 7 CIA hacking release: Highlights and updates
- Turkish forces attack Syrian Army units west of Manbij, 8 killed
- US confirms deployment of hundreds of Marines to Syria to fight ISIS without permission of Damascus government
- 'Overture to a Coup': Macedonia's crisis may lead to country's disintegration
- Hypocrites: Dems are criticizing Trump's Russia policies that Obama long championed
- Maxine Waters slips up, admits Obama was spying on Trump
- 'A load of BS: Senate legislation targets alleged Russian influence on election
- Iraqi Shiite militia creates brigade to liberate Golan Heights from Israel
- At least 2 arrested following ax attack at Dusseldorf train station, 5 injured
- The real point of Wikileaks' Vault 7? Getting you used to Big Brother
- Hacked: 'Cash me outside' girl's Instagram used to expose America's infatuation with ignorance
- RT crew discovers sites of ISIS atrocities in bloodied desert near Palmyra
- Pioneer Jesus mythicist George Wells passes away
- Police chief encourages officers to practice meditation to help ease stress of policing and aid development
- Social justice run amok: Melbourne installs female-figured crosswalk signs
- Fading fast: New poll shows Hillary's favorability ratings drop to all-time lows
- French mayor in court after calling Muslim children at schools 'a problem'
- Blowback: DNC favorability tanks as obsession with Russia and anti-Trump narrative alienates voters
- Man claiming to be Kim Jong-nam's son records video address
- Twisted world: High-powered professionals turn to Botox injections to hide emotions at work
- 20 people brandishing knives attack women's event at Turkish university
- Gender swap experiment finds Killary even less likable if she was a man, Trump more endearing and confident when portrayed as a woman
- Thousands of Russians moving back to Russia from EU over increasing Russophobia
- Police make multiple arrests during 'Day Without Women' protest in New York
- DHS reports illegal immigration down 40% on southern US border
- BBC's anti-Syrian propaganda forces one producer to tear up his contract
- Slovene police conduct raids related to ongoing pedophile investigation
- Who you gonna call? Ghostbuster-like pink slime spews from Canadian town's faucets
- Ancient dental plaque DNA shows Neandertals used 'aspirin' and 'penicillium'
- A Secret World War: How the Haitian Revolution Crushed Slavery Worldwide
- Aboriginal hair DNA shows 50,000 years connection to country
- Massive eruption at Mount Etna in 1669 killed thousands
- Stunning 700-year-old giant cave used by Knights Templar found behind a rabbit hole beneath a farmer's field in Britain
- "The salt of the earth": A precious commodity throughout history
- Before radar, Britain used giant concrete "sound mirrors" to detect incoming enemy aircraft during World War II
- More rare ingots from sunken ship found off the coast of Sicily
- Utah's Nine Mile Canyon: World's longest & oldest 'art gallery' filled with tens of thousands of petroglyphs and pictographs
- Researchers discover ancient skulls that may belong to Denisovans
- It's time for UK children to learn the very ugly truth about British Empire
- Early human fossils suggest intermixing
- Heavy flooding unearths 14th century tombstones in Iran
- And in the Darkness Bind Them: Declassified Documents Show CIA Not Only Attended But Spied on Bilderberg Meetings for Years
- Arguments of Apartheid: Who was in the Holy Land first?
- Untouched 600BC palace discovered under shrine demolished by ISIL in Mosul
- DNA analysis finds evidence of matrilineal dynasty in ancient Southwest society
- Digital time machine: #1917Live storms Twitter as key figures from Nicholas II to Vladimir Lenin tweet their views
- Second largest Maya jade found in Belize has unique historical inscription
- Ancient mummies from Florida's Windover bog among greatest archeological discoveries in the U.S.
- Study finds massive rogue waves aren't as rare as previously thought
- US Congress passes NASA funding bill, sets goals to "extend humanity's reach into deep space"
- Indicators show potatoes can grow on Mars
- How Facebook and other information sharing platforms warp human recollection
- Brain activity has been recorded as much as 10 minutes after death
- First images of Hyperloop One 'train of the future' revealed
- DARPA scientists working to engineer cells to eat deadly bacteria
- Geologists: Offshore fault system running from San Diego to Los Angeles could produce magnitude 7.3 quake
- New geological epoch: Diversity explosion of never-before-seen minerals
- USGS says 'no getting out of this': Major earthquake 'certain' to hit Southern California
- Shock finding: P-T mass extinction was due to an ice age
- Bold plan: NASA scientists want to launch giant magnetic field into space to make Mars habitable for future generations
- First-of-its-kind satellite promises a 'quantum leap' in storm forecasting
- To infinity and beyond! Jeff Bezos to announce plans for space exploration
- McGurk Effect: Do your eyes override your ears?
- New Comet: C/2017 E1 (Borisov)
- A giant neuron has been found wrapped around the entire circumference of the brain
- Scientists create artificial mouse embryos; humans could be next
- New research on solar storms reveal surprising removal of electrons from large portions of Earth's atmosphere
- Brain activity at the moment of death
- Strong shallow earthquake of 5.9 magnitude west of Macquarie Island, Pacific Ocean
- High winds in Michigan knock out power to 1 million customers
- Lake turns bright pink in Melbourne, Australia
- Personal liability of company directors for climate change and broadcasters no consensus on CO2
- Steep decline in wading bird nesting reported for South Florida
- Stray dogs kill seven-year-old girl, death toll climbs to 11 in 12 months for Moradabad, India
- Floods leave 1 dead, hundreds evacuated in Sarangani Province, Philippines
- Extreme cold that gripped Canadian Arctic expected to invade eastern US
- Whale washes up on beach in Devon, UK
- 10 resorts in California's Central Sierra mountains receive 50 feet or more snowfall for the season so far
- 3-hour volcanic eruption in Alaska threatens villages with ash
- Powerful eruption of Bezymianny volcano, Russia; ash ejected up to 10 km (33,000 feet)
- Shallow magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Switzerland; largest for 12 years
- Huge new lava outbreak at Kilauea volcano, Hawaii (VIDEO)
- A months' worth of snow fell in just 2 hours on Kamloops, Canada
- Roads closed, campers evacuated following floods in Auckland and Coromandel, New Zealand; 10 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Iconic Maltese arch the Azure Window collapses
- Bogoslof volcano erupts again, sends ash cloud over Aleutians
- Camel attacks farmer and swings him through the air in Samandağ, Turkey
- Three more dolphins found dead on beaches in South Hams, UK
- Bright green, fragmenting meteor fireball reported over northern UK
- Loud boom and reports of fireball sighting over Texas
- Meteor fireball sighted over South Island, New Zealand
- Three meteor fireballs reported over Cheltenham, UK in two days
- Bright meteor fireball seen over northern U.S and Canada
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky in Southern Alabama
- Valentine's Day meteor fireball spotted over Eastern US
- Mystery object (possibly a meteorite) lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Close encounter! Asteroid discovered yesterday whizzed 70,000 km from Earth
- Meteor fireball observed across 11 southern U.S. states
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Brilliant green meteor fireball photographed over Southern India
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up skies over Exeter, UK
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Huddersfield, UK?
- Meteor fireball blazes across Siberian city of Omsk
- Fighting cancer: The place of 24-hour rhythms
- New UN report says that pesticides are not needed to feed the world
- Breaking: NVIC tracking 134 vaccine bills introduced in 35 states
- Antimicrobial resistance - The looming medical apocalypse
- Magnesium: Fresh hope for tinnitus sufferers
- Toxic world: WHO reports pollution responsible for a quarter of deaths among young children
- Doctor - 'pharma drug caused transgender'
- Pesticide exposure linked to damage of the oral microbiome
- Pennsylvania proposes mandatory vaccine bill
- The false argument for herd immunity and vaccination vs. naturally-made host resistance and strong immune systems
- 'Conspiracy theory' confirmed: Documents show government covered up cell phone cancer risks for years
- This aspect of sleep quality has a surprising connection to dementia
- Increasing bird flu incidents so far in 2017
- Information on killer prescription drugs is buried
- Eat together: Have a healthier family
- The world protests on behalf of vaccine-injured children
- Toxic screens: Children are being hospitalized for sleep disorders as technology keeps them awake at night
- Lyme is 'All in Your Head' - A Wake-up Call to Mental Health Professionals
- The bountiful benefits of bone broth: A comprehensive guide
- Donkey milk to the rescue for children with milk allergies
- Study finds teenagers' brains wired for risky behavior
- When dogs are around people are closer, more trusting and cooperative
- Feeling authentic in a relationship comes from being able to be your best self, not your actual self
- Facebook blues: Spending too much time on social media increases sense of isolation
- We can understand people better by putting ourselves in their shoes
- The dark side of positivity and the emotional burden of 'happiness'
- Interview with great U Texas Austin psych prof JW Pennebaker
- Pt 1: Freedom of Speech/Political Correctness: Dr. Norman Doidge
- The coddling of the American mind
- How to die well
- Rhythmic breathing and correct inhalation is key to controlling fear and emotional responses
- Neuroplasticity may explain the healing powers of music
- Perpetually raging about the world's injustices? You're probably overcompensating
- Epidemic of loneliness: One in eight people have no close friends to turn to
- Slaying the dragon within us
- The limitations of reason: Why facts don't change our minds
- Online dating study shows ideal partner wish lists ineffective
- Five new brain 'disorders' born out of the digital age
- The evolutionary purpose of depressive rumination
- Study finds link between contemplation of one's death and authenticity
- Retired Air Force Colonel spills the beans on UFO contact with Apollo 13 mission
- Alien megaship or lens reflection? Live NASA footage spurs UFO claims
- Cube UFO appears over Texas town near secret Army research base
- Earthquake in Phoenix, Arizona? Residents report shaking, loud booms March 2nd
- Sightings are at an all-time high, according to UFO researcher
- Bright flashing lights appear over Gourock, Scotland
- Shocking moment 'possessed' girl screams and writhes while pastor performs harrowing exorcism to expel her 'demons'
- UFO statistician: Sightings at an all-time high
- David Paulides - 'Ridiculous' number of missing kids in Oregon
- UFO almost collides with air force jet above crowd of people at aerobatics show in Chile
- Six UFOs 'creep past' International Space Station before NASA 'cuts live feed'
- CIA, remote viewing and the Stargate Project
- A monster roamed around Nashville, Tennessee's streets in the 1880s
- Mysterious UFO swarm filmed flying in the skies of Hengrove, UK
- MUFON investigation: Did a UFO crash to Earth after being shot down by US forces?
- Multiple witnesses report seeing mysterious bright orange lights over Austin, Texas
- Kingston, Jamaica: Disturbed graves implicated in demon possession of schoolchildren
- Strange nighttime orange cloud glows over Sheffield, UK
- Witnesses chase down 'UFO lights' in Wiltshire, England (VIDEO)
- NASA 'cuts live feed from international space station' before mysterious object appears on camera
- Organization with long history of spying on people may be spying on people: WikiLeaks Vault 7
- Backyard tire swing offers light entertainment to moose in Colorado
- Meet the 94-yo grandmother who has practiced martial arts for 9 decades and can probably still kick your butt
- Washington Post not only establishes link between Trump and Russia, but also Subway spokesman, cat playing piano, and the lizard queen
- Man lives with the burden of being the only person on Earth who actually knows how the world works
- Millennials attend etiquette classes to brush up on social skills
- American claims to be rightful heir to British throne, has plans to overthrow Prince Charles
- Huge mirror brought onto Oscars stage receives 6-minute standing ovation
- Landmine-sniffing hero rat now subject of new documentary
- An official list of all the things that can be blamed on Russia!
- One spell to bind him: Self-styled 'witches' unite worldwide to take on Trump in bizarre ritual
- Suffering from Irritable Trump Syndrome (ITS)?
- NASA receives first audio message from newly discovered planets
- Tissues, anyone? Philip K. Dick's eulogy for the demise of NATO
- Plans announced to 'refreeze' the Arctic!
- Anonymous sources confirm: Trump used top-secret KGB telephone technology to speak with Russians during campaign
- 90s TV show warned about Russia harnessing the power of bees, but no one listened
- Evil does, in fact, die: Family writes scathing obituary of deceased relative
- Mel Brooks notes 'Trump has not reached Hitlerian proportions...yet'
- That fascist dictator Donald Trump locked reporters in windowless torture dungeon!
Quote of the Day
Self-absorption in all its forms kills empathy, let alone compassion.
Recent Comments
Lord, wouldn't that be something if governments in the west could/would do such a thing. There might be a whole different political landscape....
"Yes, a little difficult to think these 'holes' have gone unnoticed for so long.... no kids in the area? C'mon." Exactly my thoughts....
they are not really paranoid. they are poor losers. and they are bored. and they want their light to shine on all mankind whether we want it or...
Tide pools from British Columbia down to Southern California are stripped clean by last summer (2016), and deaths of marine mammals from sea lions...
Truthstream Media have done a couple of good vids but have that 'death wish' programme running pretty much as a constant.
At least 2 arrested following ax attack at Dusseldorf train station, 5 injuredPolice in Dusseldorf have arrested at least two people following an ax attack at the city's main train station. Several people have been injured, according to reports. There are conflicting...