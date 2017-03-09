Minutes ago, the Turkish Army and their Free Syrian Army (FSA) allies reportedly shelled the Syrian Arab Army's border guards in west Menbeij, allegedly killing 8 soldiers (unconfirmed) and wounding tens of military personnel.The aforementioned villages were recently handed over to the Syrian Arab Army by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as part of a peace agreement in northeast Aleppo.Since ISIS handed over Al-Bab to the Turkish forces, the latter has continuously targeted the Syrian Arab Army and Syrian Democratic Forces, killing and wounding several military personnel that were fighting Islamic State militants in northeastern Aleppo.While Turkey claims to be fighting the Islamic State, their recent actions have been far from productive in the fight against the terrorist group, as they continue to target forces actually attacking ISIS.