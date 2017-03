© Deven B. King / U.S. Navy / Handout via Reuters / Reuters



An Iranian Navy commander calledadding that there could be "irreversible consequences." He said the US vessel changed course towards Iranian warships in the Strait of Hormuz on March 4.According to the Iranian commander, thewas crossing the Hormuz Strait area, when itIn an unprofessional move and in a maneuver accompanied by warnings, it approached our vessels at a distance of 550 meters," Lieutenant Commander Mahdi Hashemi, in command of Zolfaqar battle flotilla, said , as cited by Tasnim news agency. "Such provocations can have irreversible consequences," Hashemi said , according to the Tehran Times.on Wednesday, without mentioning any specific incident, though. "If Iran's ignorant enemies think about invading Iran they should know that our armed forces are much stronger than 1980 when Iraq attacked," he said in a speech broadcast live on state TV, as cited by Reuters.On Monday, aPentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said that dangerous interactions caused concern, as they could trigger a "miscalculation or an accidental provocation. We actually had seen quite an improvement in Iran's behavior until recently," he said.In January, a US destroyer fired three warning shots at four Iranian fast-attack vessels near the Strait following their refusal to slow down. Two months earlier, the Pentagon claimed that a small Iranian ship pointed a gun at a US Navy helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz, in international waters.