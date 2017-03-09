© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
Syrian troops on Thursday drove militants of Daesh from the territory of the Kashish military airport east of the city of Aleppo, an informed source at the scene told Sputnik Thursday.

The Kashish airport is located about five kilometers from the city of Dayr Hafir. It was captured by Daesh terrorists three years ago.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.