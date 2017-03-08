© Auckland Council



5 metres in just a few hours.

"If you're commuting from south east Auckland today please consider delaying trip or drive with extreme care. Never drive through flood waters."

Campers evacuated

Rainfall

Social media

Last time #Clevedon had a decent flood was 2011 only 6 years ago. More on flooding in Franklin, #Auckland here: https://t.co/3dfwohBFmu pic.twitter.com/zuednSsj98



— Richard Woods (@RichardWoodsNZ) March 8, 2017

Looks like the @AklCouncil gauge for the Wairoa River near Clevedon recorded its highest ever level since monitoring began in June 1986 pic.twitter.com/yr7STtjslo



— Richard Woods (@RichardWoodsNZ) March 8, 2017

Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd & Kawakawa-Orere Rd are now open to one lane, traffic management is in place. See single lane marked in orange on map: pic.twitter.com/EVwWuWSeL1



— Auckland CDEM (@AucklandCDEM) March 8, 2017

Well @PhilipDuncan reports in Clevedon of 160ml plus pic.twitter.com/H09CUEVa4V



— Dave Poole (@PoolieMoaBeer) March 7, 2017

Thunderstorms over west of Northland have now died down. Here is the image of the 3 hour radar rainfall accumulations up to 5pm. ^SWF pic.twitter.com/nRrC8r944Z



— MetService (@MetService) March 8, 2017

Severe thundestorm (TS) warning for areas near Rawene has now lifted. Rainfall rates of 60mm/hr were recorded within the TS cell. ^AC pic.twitter.com/Kb8qU2WvyJ



— MetService (@MetService) March 8, 2017

A storm and heavy rain overnight from 07 to 08 March caused flooding and power cuts across Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula in New Zealand on 08 March 2017.Auckland Civil Defence and Emergency Management issued a warning to drivers:Near Auckland a police car washed swept off the road into a swollen creek, stranding an officer on top of the vehicle.Due to the flooding, five Auckland regional parks have been closed and park campers have been relocated to higher ground. A total of around 400 people have been evacuated from camp sites in the Hunua Ranges and Tapapakanga Regional Park.New Zealand Metservice said thatThe severe thunderstorm watch has since been lifted. However, Metservice is expecting further bursts of heavy rain from Friday 10 March through to Sunday 12 March 2017. Auckland council say that this may lead to additional localised flooding, slips and debris on roads.