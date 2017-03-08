Puppet Masters
Turkey kicks out US-based Mercy Corps NGO helping Syria since 2012
Sputnik
Wed, 08 Mar 2017 18:00 UTC
The Turkish government annulled the registration of Mercy Corps, a US-based non-governmental organization, which then had to halt operations in the country, according to the organization's statement.
"The Turkish government has revoked Mercy Corps' registration that allows us to operate in Turkey, forcing us to shut down our operations in Turkey, effective immediately," the organization said on Tuesday.
The NGO said it had been working with the Turkish government for five years and had been carrying out a humanitarian operation to help Syria from Turkey since 2012 and was planning to continue its operations in Syria.
"We continue to seek a dialogue with Turkish authorities in an effort to obtain permission to resume our operations in Turkey as soon as possible," the organization said in a statement.
Mercy Corps said it would concentrate on curbing the effect of this new development on its operations in Syria and expressed hope that Ankara would let it return.
The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia. The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Roads closed, campers evacuated following floods in Auckland and Coromandel, New Zealand; 10 inches of rain in 24 hours
- The Anti-Empire Report: United States vs. 'Russian devils' 1917-2017
- Iconic Maltese arch the Azure Window collapses
- Aboriginal hair DNA shows 50,000 years connection to country
- Florida recruits 'snake hunters' in failing war against the Burmese python
- 11 Jewish Community Centers across US evacuated or locked down after receiving bomb threats
- German prosecutor 'looking carefully' into WikiLeaks CIA files, could launch probe
- French election chaos: Fillon's fraud accusations could force him out of the race
- "Genuinely a big deal": Snowden tweets response to WikiLeaks Year Zero
- Organization with long history of spying on people may be spying on people: WikiLeaks Vault 7
- 300 refugees become subjects of US counterterrorism investigations
- HRW demands Iraqi govt prevent war crimes and civilian casualties as troops liberate Mosul
- FBI prepares new hunt for WikiLeaks' source
- Former NSA whistleblower verifies "Trump absolutely right, everything was being monitored"
- Massive eruption at Mount Etna in 1669 killed thousands
- New Hungarian law mandates all asylum seekers be detained in border camps, returned to Serbia
- Four GOP senators broke ranks on ACA repeal bill
- Bogoslof volcano erupts again, sends ash cloud over Aleutians
- Caught in the crossfire: Mosul refugees describe surviving both ISIS and US-led coalition airstrikes
- Russia in mediatory role between US and Turkey on Syria, Iraq to all stay on same side
- The Anti-Empire Report: United States vs. 'Russian devils' 1917-2017
- German prosecutor 'looking carefully' into WikiLeaks CIA files, could launch probe
- French election chaos: Fillon's fraud accusations could force him out of the race
- "Genuinely a big deal": Snowden tweets response to WikiLeaks Year Zero
- HRW demands Iraqi govt prevent war crimes and civilian casualties as troops liberate Mosul
- FBI prepares new hunt for WikiLeaks' source
- Former NSA whistleblower verifies "Trump absolutely right, everything was being monitored"
- New Hungarian law mandates all asylum seekers be detained in border camps, returned to Serbia
- Caught in the crossfire: Mosul refugees describe surviving both ISIS and US-led coalition airstrikes
- Russia in mediatory role between US and Turkey on Syria, Iraq to all stay on same side
- US hostage who survived Al Qaeda ordeal in Syria delivers stunning message to US-UK 'regime change' crowd
- Turkey kicks out US-based Mercy Corps NGO helping Syria since 2012
- Mexico cancels sugar export permits to U.S. in trade dispute
- Relatives of three US Green Berets killed in Jordan are demanding accountability from the US and Jordan
- Pepe Escobar: 'The time to invest in Iran is now'
- Hawaii Attorney General challenges Trump's new travel ban in court
- CIA sources to Fox News on leaks - "There's heavy s*** coming down"
- Evo Morales rejects imperialist drug policy with controversial new law
- Tip of the iceberg: Wikileaks CIA data dump accounts for less than one percent of Vault 7 documents received
- Laura Ingraham: Wikileaks evidence could be "really damning" for CIA if true - "Are they accountable to anybody?"
- Florida recruits 'snake hunters' in failing war against the Burmese python
- 11 Jewish Community Centers across US evacuated or locked down after receiving bomb threats
- 300 refugees become subjects of US counterterrorism investigations
- Four GOP senators broke ranks on ACA repeal bill
- Letters left by recruits in abandoned ISIS facility offer insights into lives, motivations
- Tim Kaine's son arrested while protesting Trump rally at Minnesota capitol
- Facebook reports BBC to police for telling the network about illegal child pornography on its own platform
- France finally getting a clue? Saint Laurent ordered to remove posters 'degrading' to women
- Twitter reacts to Vault 7 CIA docs - 'So Russian hackers were CIA all along'
- Professor Stephen Hawking calls for 'world government' to stop robot apocalypse
- The Ukronazis are turning on each other
- UK police scrap "rules of engagement", given the go-ahead to fire at will
- Riot police in Athens fire tear gas at farmers protesting tax & pension reforms
- Maine State Prison under fire for forcing female visitors to remove bras at all-male prison
- UK's leading charities turning in rough sleepers to immigration authorities
- 100+ officers quell 2 California prison riots -'chemical agents' used
- Son arrested in mother's stabbing said he was a werewolf
- Transgender woman appears in UK court for 'raping man twice'
- Mother of four faces possible jail time over her kids' overdue library books
- What are the real numbers saying about refugees
- Aboriginal hair DNA shows 50,000 years connection to country
- Massive eruption at Mount Etna in 1669 killed thousands
- Stunning 700-year-old giant cave used by Knights Templar found behind a rabbit hole beneath a farmer's field in Britain
- "The salt of the earth": A precious commodity throughout history
- Before radar, Britain used giant concrete "sound mirrors" to detect incoming enemy aircraft during World War II
- More rare ingots from sunken ship found off the coast of Sicily
- Utah's Nine Mile Canyon: World's longest & oldest 'art gallery' filled with tens of thousands of petroglyphs and pictographs
- Researchers discover ancient skulls that may belong to Denisovans
- It's time for UK children to learn the very ugly truth about British Empire
- Early human fossils suggest intermixing
- Heavy flooding unearths 14th century tombstones in Iran
- And in the Darkness Bind Them: Declassified Documents Show CIA Not Only Attended But Spied on Bilderberg Meetings for Years
- Arguments of Apartheid: Who was in the Holy Land first?
- Untouched 600BC palace discovered under shrine demolished by ISIL in Mosul
- DNA analysis finds evidence of matrilineal dynasty in ancient Southwest society
- Digital time machine: #1917Live storms Twitter as key figures from Nicholas II to Vladimir Lenin tweet their views
- Second largest Maya jade found in Belize has unique historical inscription
- Ancient mummies from Florida's Windover bog among greatest archeological discoveries in the U.S.
- World's largest Celtic coin and jewelry hoard found in Jersey
- Early contact? Mayan calendar similar to ancient Chinese
- How Facebook and other information sharing platforms warp human recollection
- Brain activity has been recorded as much as 10 minutes after death
- First images of Hyperloop One 'train of the future' revealed
- DARPA scientists working to engineer cells to eat deadly bacteria
- Geologists: Offshore fault system running from San Diego to Los Angeles could produce magnitude 7.3 quake
- New geological epoch: Diversity explosion of never-before-seen minerals
- USGS says 'no getting out of this': Major earthquake 'certain' to hit Southern California
- Shock finding: P-T mass extinction was due to an ice age
- Bold plan: NASA scientists want to launch giant magnetic field into space to make Mars habitable for future generations
- First-of-its-kind satellite promises a 'quantum leap' in storm forecasting
- To infinity and beyond! Jeff Bezos to announce plans for space exploration
- McGurk Effect: Do your eyes override your ears?
- New Comet: C/2017 E1 (Borisov)
- A giant neuron has been found wrapped around the entire circumference of the brain
- Scientists create artificial mouse embryos; humans could be next
- New research on solar storms reveal surprising removal of electrons from large portions of Earth's atmosphere
- Brain activity at the moment of death
- Get ready for robots with human flesh
- Researchers reveal DNA-based super fast computer that 'grows as it computes'
- Asteroid 2017 EA flew past Earth at 0.05 LD - 7th, and closest, known NEA to flyby Earth within 1 lunar distance since January 9, 2017
- Roads closed, campers evacuated following floods in Auckland and Coromandel, New Zealand; 10 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Iconic Maltese arch the Azure Window collapses
- Bogoslof volcano erupts again, sends ash cloud over Aleutians
- Camel attacks farmer and swings him through the air in Samandağ, Turkey
- Three more dolphins found dead on beaches in South Hams, UK
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - February 2017: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Hundreds of homes damaged as another tornado outbreak sweeps through central US
- Enawo makes landfall in Madagascar as third strongest cyclone to hit island
- 'Doorway To The Underworld' in Siberia is rapidly growing in size
- Five people, including two children, mauled by two dogs in Hunter Valley, Australia
- Sea of Galilee water level lowest in century
- Steller sea lion boards fishing boat, attacks fisherman in Sand Point, Alaska
- Wildfire rages in Ibiza town, Spain
- Three killed in Texas wildfire, blazes also strike Oklahoma and Colorado
- Wildfire burns 30,000 acres, destroys homes in Logan County, Colorado
- More powerful icebreakers needed in Baltic Sea despite global warming
- Avalanche hits French ski resort with several buried under snow
- Sinkhole swallows house in Khutsong, South Africa
- Dead sperm whale washes ashore in Warrenton, Oregon
- Powerful storm Zeus batters France, killing at least 2 and leaving 600,000 properties without electricity
- Bright green, fragmenting meteor fireball reported over northern UK
- Loud boom and reports of fireball sighting over Texas
- Meteor fireball sighted over South Island, New Zealand
- Three meteor fireballs reported over Cheltenham, UK in two days
- Bright meteor fireball seen over northern U.S and Canada
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky in Southern Alabama
- Valentine's Day meteor fireball spotted over Eastern US
- Mystery object (possibly a meteorite) lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Close encounter! Asteroid discovered yesterday whizzed 70,000 km from Earth
- Meteor fireball observed across 11 southern U.S. states
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Brilliant green meteor fireball photographed over Southern India
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up skies over Exeter, UK
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Huddersfield, UK?
- Meteor fireball blazes across Siberian city of Omsk
- Toxic world: WHO reports pollution responsible for a quarter of deaths among young children
- Doctor 'pharma drug caused transgender'
- Pesticide exposure linked to damage of the oral microbiome
- Pennsylvania proposes mandatory vaccine bill
- The false argument for herd immunity and vaccination vs. naturally-made host resistance and strong immune systems
- 'Conspiracy theory' confirmed: Documents show government covered up cell phone cancer risks for years
- This aspect of sleep quality has a surprising connection to dementia
- Increasing bird flu incidents so far in 2017
- Information on killer prescription drugs is buried
- Eat together: Have a healthier family
- The world protests on behalf of vaccine-injured children
- Toxic screens: Children are being hospitalized for sleep disorders as technology keeps them awake at night
- Lyme is 'All in Your Head' - A Wake-up Call to Mental Health Professionals
- The bountiful benefits of bone broth: A comprehensive guide
- Donkey milk to the rescue for children with milk allergies
- Are GMO potatoes already here?
- Light therapy headgear: The cutting edge in the treatment of brain diseases
- Back pain: Activity is the best form of prevention and treatment
- Indoctrinating children: BigAg corporations are promoting GMO products in schools
- New study adds to growing evidence linking Parkinson's disease with imbalances in gut microbiome
- When dogs are around people are closer, more trusting and cooperative
- Feeling authentic in a relationship comes from being able to be your best self, not your actual self
- Facebook blues: Spending too much time on social media increases sense of isolation
- We can understand people better by putting ourselves in their shoes
- The dark side of positivity and the emotional burden of 'happiness'
- Interview with great U Texas Austin psych prof JW Pennebaker
- Pt 1: Freedom of Speech/Political Correctness: Dr. Norman Doidge
- The coddling of the American mind
- How to die well
- Rhythmic breathing and correct inhalation is key to controlling fear and emotional responses
- Neuroplasticity may explain the healing powers of music
- Perpetually raging about the world's injustices? You're probably overcompensating
- Epidemic of loneliness: One in eight people have no close friends to turn to
- Slaying the dragon within us
- The limitations of reason: Why facts don't change our minds
- Online dating study shows ideal partner wish lists ineffective
- Five new brain 'disorders' born out of the digital age
- The evolutionary purpose of depressive rumination
- Study finds link between contemplation of one's death and authenticity
- The truth about pathological and compulsive liars
- Retired Air Force Colonel spills the beans on UFO contact with Apollo 13 mission
- Alien megaship or lens reflection? Live NASA footage spurs UFO claims
- Cube UFO appears over Texas town near secret Army research base
- Earthquake in Phoenix, Arizona? Residents report shaking, loud booms March 2nd
- Sightings are at an all-time high, according to UFO researcher
- Bright flashing lights appear over Gourock, Scotland
- Shocking moment 'possessed' girl screams and writhes while pastor performs harrowing exorcism to expel her 'demons'
- UFO statistician: Sightings at an all-time high
- David Paulides - 'Ridiculous' number of missing kids in Oregon
- UFO almost collides with air force jet above crowd of people at aerobatics show in Chile
- Six UFOs 'creep past' International Space Station before NASA 'cuts live feed'
- CIA, remote viewing and the Stargate Project
- A monster roamed around Nashville, Tennessee's streets in the 1880s
- Mysterious UFO swarm filmed flying in the skies of Hengrove, UK
- MUFON investigation: Did a UFO crash to Earth after being shot down by US forces?
- Multiple witnesses report seeing mysterious bright orange lights over Austin, Texas
- Kingston, Jamaica: Disturbed graves implicated in demon possession of schoolchildren
- Strange nighttime orange cloud glows over Sheffield, UK
- Witnesses chase down 'UFO lights' in Wiltshire, England (VIDEO)
- NASA 'cuts live feed from international space station' before mysterious object appears on camera
- Organization with long history of spying on people may be spying on people: WikiLeaks Vault 7
- Backyard tire swing offers light entertainment to moose in Colorado
- Meet the 94-yo grandmother who has practiced martial arts for 9 decades and can probably still kick your butt
- Washington Post not only establishes link between Trump and Russia, but also Subway spokesman, cat playing piano, and the lizard queen
- Man lives with the burden of being the only person on Earth who actually knows how the world works
- Millennials attend etiquette classes to brush up on social skills
- American claims to be rightful heir to British throne, has plans to overthrow Prince Charles
- Huge mirror brought onto Oscars stage receives 6-minute standing ovation
- Landmine-sniffing hero rat now subject of new documentary
- An official list of all the things that can be blamed on Russia!
- One spell to bind him: Self-styled 'witches' unite worldwide to take on Trump in bizarre ritual
- Suffering from Irritable Trump Syndrome (ITS)?
- NASA receives first audio message from newly discovered planets
- Tissues, anyone? Philip K. Dick's eulogy for the demise of NATO
- Plans announced to 'refreeze' the Arctic!
- Anonymous sources confirm: Trump used top-secret KGB telephone technology to speak with Russians during campaign
- 90s TV show warned about Russia harnessing the power of bees, but no one listened
- Evil does, in fact, die: Family writes scathing obituary of deceased relative
- Mel Brooks notes 'Trump has not reached Hitlerian proportions...yet'
- That fascist dictator Donald Trump locked reporters in windowless torture dungeon!
Quote of the Day
To awaken is difficult to do, as sapiens is submitted to a cosmic hypnotic influence which is the universal energy of creation; and if this were not enough, each individual, when he does not like the reality of life or is not satisfied with himself, dreams of himself and the world in a manner ideal for himself.
Recent Comments
They do not want these systems to be hack-proof. They know who can make this happen. They want what they got, operating systems so poorly designed...
I've seen weirder stuff with my own two eyes, so I don't assume it's photoshopped. It's very easy to have this explanation to fall back to each...
"120 complaints" so in a city of 2,244,000 people 120 get to decide whats right and what's wrong? that's .005% ..........this is not going to end...
i bet this place got scraped clean. what are the legends about the property owners?
Aww, those poor cognitively burdened TSA employees. They get confused about their wittle procedures. So we're gonna intensify simplify the process...
Turkey kicks out US-based Mercy Corps NGO helping Syria since 2012The Mercy Corps NGO says is has been working with the Turkish government for five years and has been carrying out a humanitarian operation in Syria since 2012. The Turkish government annulled the...