Laura Ingraham joined Sean Hannity tonight to react to a bombshell WikiLeaks release that allegedly reveals the "entire hacking capacity of the CIA."According to purported internal CIA documents, the agency uses high-tech phones and televisions to spy on people worldwide.To hide its operations, the CIA routinely adopted hacking techniques that enabled them to appear as if they were hackers in foreign countries, such as Russia, WikiLeaks alleged."It's really damning if it's true," Ingraham said."If anyone's leaking here, it looks like ... it's probably someone from the intelligence agencies and likely, very sadly, the CIA," Ingraham said.Watch the clip above, and see Ingraham explain why allegations about the Trump administration's ties to Russia are "all the Democrats have right now."