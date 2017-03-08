Laura Ingraham joined Sean Hannity tonight to react to a bombshell WikiLeaks release that allegedly reveals the "entire hacking capacity of the CIA."

According to purported internal CIA documents, the agency uses high-tech phones and televisions to spy on people worldwide.

To hide its operations, the CIA routinely adopted hacking techniques that enabled them to appear as if they were hackers in foreign countries, such as Russia, WikiLeaks alleged.

"It's really damning if it's true," Ingraham said.


Hannity said this begs the question: Was the CIA - or elements within the CIA - responsible for election-related hacks and leaks, which they then tried to blame on Russia?

"If anyone's leaking here, it looks like ... it's probably someone from the intelligence agencies and likely, very sadly, the CIA," Ingraham said.

She agreed with Hannity's assessment that this could be a scandal "much bigger than Watergate." She pointed out that many former elected officials have expressed concern about the intelligence agencies to grow so big and powerful.

"How are they accountable?" Ingraham asked. "Are they accountable to anybody?"

see Ingraham explain why allegations about the Trump administration's ties to Russia are "all the Democrats have right now."