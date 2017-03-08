Watching the news last week in Paris is like watching a bad Brazilian soap opera.Every single day brings new twists in the country's political affairs. The presidential campaign continues to reach new lows at every turn, while President François Hollande looks more and more like a sad clown who lost control of his ghost ship.The latest, after telling Donald Trump that in France no one uses guns to shoot into crowds (oops - Bataclan, Charlie Hebdo, Nice ....), and inviting him to Euro Disney to better understand France (no it's not a joke), one of the snipers in charge of Hollande's security accidentally discharged his rifle in a crowd, wounding two by-standers.On the political front,. Every single meeting of Marine Le Pen is now assaulted by so-called anti-fascist groups, who recently smashed buses carrying Front National's MPs. François Fillon's public appearances bring leftist militants who organize "concerts" with pots and pans.Today, Fillon, who looks worse and worse in the polls, had to cancel his meetings to attend a summon of the court. He learned that he probably will be indicted with his wife on March 15. While everybody was expecting his withdraw from the campaign during the press conference he gave in the afternoon, he chose to resist.Marine Le Pen in the meantime ignored such summons to focus on her campaign, but was stripped of her immunity from the European parliament for a few graphic tweets showing the horror of ISIS.Emmanuel Macron also has his own problems. After a good start, he made a few blunders which hit him hard. He is now back in the saddle in terms of better numbers in the polls after François Bayrou withdrew from the race to join him.François Bayrou, a typical example of the French political system's worst product, is a centrist who is often called a radish or "pink outside, white inside, and always close to the butter plate"... He was a minister during three rightist administrations, Balladur, Juppé 1 and Juppé 2, and decided to back up Hollande at the last presidential elections.In 2017, Bayrou started to strongly badmouth Macron before joining him a week ago. A typical double-edged alliance which brought Macron acerbic comments.The latest polls show Macron 2 points behind Le Pen in the first round, and as the winner of the second round. But nothing is certain until the people cast their votes.