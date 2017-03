© Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov

On Saturday, militants of the Ahrar al-Sham Islamist coalition shot down a MiG-23 fighter jet of the Syrian Air Force. Debris of the plane was found near the Turkish border with Syria.He was found by a rescue team and admitted to a local state hospital in the province of Hatay.The news comes amid a nationwide ceasefire in Syria between Damascus and Syrian rebels that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations.Later,"The pilot's treatment is continuing right now. A decision would be made after the whole event is clarified," Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli told reporters, adding the decision would be made soon.A positive decision by the Turkish government would become the first step in normalization between Ankara and Damascus, according to Ismail Hakki Pekin, former chief of the Turkish General Staff Intelligence Department.If the countries were at war the return of the pilot would be very complicated. But since Ankara and Damascus are not at war I don't think there will any difficulties in the issue," Pekin said in an interview with Sputnik Turkey He underscored that negotiations are necessary before the pilot can be returned home,"Probably, the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement could be involved in the process.Maybe, Syria will send a direct official request, but this could be problematic since Turkey and Syria do not have diplomatic relations. However, Turkey may also refuse to hand over the pilot, interrogate him and then expel from the country," Pekin suggested.The expert noted that the pilot did not commit any crime because he was on a combat mission in his country."From this point of view, Russia and Iran could be mediators between Ankara and Damascus," Pekin added.," he said.Recently, it was reported that units of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) handed over control over parts of the area near Manbij to the Syrian Army.," Pekin said.The expert emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries."Ankara and Damascus should establish on cooperation first on Manbij and then on the Kurdish problem. This could help the Syrian Army strengthen control over the Turkish-Syrian border and over the border region. Thus, Turkey could resolve the Kurdish problem diplomatically, without military force," Pekin concluded.