More than 2,000 fighters sent by Iran have been killed in conflicts in Syria and Iraq, according to the head of the Iranian veterans' affairs office.Shahidi heads the Foundation of Martyrs and Veteran Affairs, which supports the relatives of those killed fighting for Iran.He did not provide details on the nationalities of those killed.Iran claims the fighters are "volunteers" who defend religious sites and shrines revered by Shi'a. They include Afghans who, according to some reports, are offered financial reward and residency permits to fight in Syria.Tehran is a major backer of the Syrian government, whom it has helped remain in power through financial and military assistance.