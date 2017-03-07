© AFP



International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Yukiya Amano made the remarks in Vienna on March 6 following a visit to Washington where he met with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.Neither the IAEA nor the U.S. State Department has commented on the content of Amano's March 2 meeting with Tillerson.The 2015 agreement between Iran and six world powers restricts Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions against Iran.But Trump has called the accord "the worst deal ever negotiated" and said he wants to "police that contract so tough [that the Iranians] don't have a chance."Amano's remarks on March 6 were the first indication of how his talks in Washington had gone.