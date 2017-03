© Stephen Lam / Reuters

African-Americans are more likely to be wrongfully convicted of crimes including murder, sexual assault, and illegal drug activities than whites, according to a new study. The research blamed a number of factors, including racial bias and official misconduct.The study from the National Registry of Exonerations examined cases from 1989 to October 2016, finding that 47 percent of the 1,900 defendants convicted of crimes and later exonerated were African-Americans - a figure which is three times their representation in the population.Study author Samuel Gross, a University of Michigan Law School professor, noted that official misconduct was rampant in homicide cases involving African-Americans.The study noted that most wrongful convictions are never discovered, but that "judging from exonerations, half of those innocent murder defendants are African-Americans."It went on to state that black defendants convicted of raping white women are about eight times more likely to be innocent than white men convicted of raping their own race.African-Americans were also found to be about 12 times more likely to be wrongfully convicted in drug crimes than innocent white people.The study comes as the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign continues throughout the US, following numerous protests last year and allegations of police brutality towards African-Americans.