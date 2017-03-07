© Terray Sylvester / Reuters

A federal judge has denied the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe's request to block the final phase of the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. The tribe had argued that the presence of the pipeline desecrated its sacred land and water.The final leg of the pipeline is set to be built under Lake Oahe in"Cheyenne River's religious-exercise claim ... involves a government action — granting an easement to Dakota Access to build and operate a pipeline — regarding the use of federal land —the land under Lake Oahe — that has an incidental, if serious, impact on a tribe's ability to practice its religion because of spiritual desecration of a sacred site," he wrote in his 38-page decision.Dakota Access, the company building the pipeline, had already "modified the pipeline workspace and route more than a hundred times in response to cultural surveys and Tribes' concerns regarding historic and cultural resources," Boasberg wrote, adding that rerouting the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) around the lake "would be more costly and complicated than it would have been months or years ago."The problem with rerouting is that it would not just be a simple change of plans,While the tribe argued that its treaties with the United States provided access to fresh water,