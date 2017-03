© ABC

"During Officer De Los Santos tenure with the Town, he was respected by his peers and the community at large. Officer De Los Santos was even selected as 2016 Officer of the Year for the Town of Rolesville Police Department. In this profession, law enforcement officers must make split-second decisions in tense and rapidly evolving circumstances. Sometimes that split second decision does not define the long standing character of the officer".

As the Free Thought Project has previously reported, officers are all too often allowed to resign during investigations as a means of avoiding any form of accountability. It appears that is what's happening here.In January, Officer Ruben De Los Santos was captured on a high school student's cell phone video slamming down a small teen half his size, Jasmin Darwin.In the brief but graphic video, Santos is seen grabbing Darwin from behind and picking her high up in the air before slamming her down on the hard floor. For a moment, Darwin appeared to be unconscious."Every time I look at it, it's embarrassing," Darwin said of the video. "I didn't even realize it happened. Like, I was in shock."Since the brutal act, Santos has been on administrative leave. However, he is no longer with the department, so his leave is no more.Naturally, apologists in the community are coming forward to praise Santos as a great cop who everyone likes. In fact,The town's mayor, Frank Eagles attempted to blame the girl while praising Santos."A few people have caused a lot of trouble. There's good kids in that school and majority of kids are great kids," he said.After it was announced that Santos resigned, Chief Bobby Langston released a vague statement in an attempt to justify the officer's actions.The video below certainly doesn't lie and when watching the officer's reaction to Jasmin, slamming her down was the definition of excessive.As the Free Thought Project has reported on countless occasions, officers of the year are often caught in some of the most despicable acts. Santos is no exception.