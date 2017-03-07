In January, Officer Ruben De Los Santos was captured on a high school student's cell phone video slamming down a small teen half his size, Jasmin Darwin. According to witnesses and Darwin, she was trying to break up a fight between her sister and another student when Santos came up from behind her and smashed her into the ground.
In the brief but graphic video, Santos is seen grabbing Darwin from behind and picking her high up in the air before slamming her down on the hard floor. For a moment, Darwin appeared to be unconscious.
"Every time I look at it, it's embarrassing," Darwin said of the video. "I didn't even realize it happened. Like, I was in shock."
Since the brutal act, Santos has been on administrative leave. However, he is no longer with the department, so his leave is no more.
Naturally, apologists in the community are coming forward to praise Santos as a great cop who everyone likes. In fact, just prior to being captured on video body slamming a small girl, Santos was given one of the highest honors of the department, officer of the year.
The town's mayor, Frank Eagles attempted to blame the girl while praising Santos.
"A few people have caused a lot of trouble. There's good kids in that school and majority of kids are great kids," he said.
After it was announced that Santos resigned, Chief Bobby Langston released a vague statement in an attempt to justify the officer's actions.
"During Officer De Los Santos tenure with the Town, he was respected by his peers and the community at large. Officer De Los Santos was even selected as 2016 Officer of the Year for the Town of Rolesville Police Department. In this profession, law enforcement officers must make split-second decisions in tense and rapidly evolving circumstances. Sometimes that split second decision does not define the long standing character of the officer".While the chief and the mayor may feel the officer was justified in slamming a small girl to the concrete, Jasmin's mother and others in the community disagree, noting that the officer used excessive force.
The video below certainly doesn't lie and when watching the officer's reaction to Jasmin, slamming her down was the definition of excessive.
As the Free Thought Project has reported on countless occasions, officers of the year are often caught in some of the most despicable acts. Santos is no exception.
