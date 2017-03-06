© AFP

Senior aircraftman Michael Saunders was jailed for making the comment, which was only reported after a colleague saw it and posted it in a WhatsApp group.He later deleted the comment, but not before another airman had spotted it.Saunders, who is a member of the RAF Regiment, will serve his sentence at the Military Correctional Training Centre (MCTC) in Colchester, Essex.Prosecutor Major Neil Keery said:"A black colleague took offence to the post; he accepts it was not directed towards him personally, but directed towards his ethnic group," Keery said."During his initial interview Saunders showed remorse for the comment, it was noticed when it was read back to him he was embarrassed and apologized," he noted.Judge advocate Robert Hill gave the airmen 24 days and warned that such comments could detrimentally affect the military's work environment in a serious way."The military implications of doing that are quite serious, we have heard in this case of the black colleague who refused to serve with you because of it.""Military efficiency depends on camaraderie and good relationships between colleagues and this sort of poisonous behavior, of course, spoils relationships," Hill said.