© Houston Police Department
Mary Cerruti
The two-bedroom, steel-blue 1930s-era home is among the last few standing next to condo towers and shiny new townhomes in the 600 block of Allston Street in the Heights.

The new owners were just moving into the 1,161-square-foot house on Saturday -- the upturned soil still fresh in a row of pink, white, yellow and purple flowers in front of the porch -- when one of them shifted a board in the attic, peered down inside a wall and saw a jumble of bones.

In the rain-soaked grass, thrown into relief by the soft glow of a single porch light, a little pile of broken sheet rock looked like just another moving-day project. "We popped a pretty good hole in the wall," Houston Police Detective Jason Fay said.

Neighbors said the remains could belong to a woman who went missing in 2015. Marry Cerruti, 61, was last seen in February or March of 2015 and is still listed as missing, Fay said. Public records show she was the previous homeowner of the $400,000 home.

According to a post on the West Heights Coalition website, police visited the home in the summer of 2015 after receiving calls about the house, but didn't find Cerruti. "Neighbors remain hopeful that Mary will be found alive and well," the post said.

There was nothing else in the wall but a tattered rag and a pair of red-framed eyeglasses, of the $5 drugstore variety. Animals had disturbed the skeleton.

The owners called police in the afternoon, and the medical examiner's office finished extracting the bones shortly before 7 p.m. They appeared to belong to an adult, Fay said.

The new residents left after nightfall.

They were "a little worried because they have a body in the house," Fay said. "Was it someone who was killed and stuffed in the wall, or did they accidentally pass away by ending up in the wall?" It's possible the person tripped in the attic and fell into the empty space, he said.

Mark DeBoer said the home was abandoned, the lawn overgrown, with a "for sale" sign out front, since he moved to the area a few years ago. He wondered how the new owners might be coping with their discovery.

"That sort of thing is supposed to go on the seller's disclosure," he said.