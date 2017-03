© Heinz-Peter Bader / Reuters



Austrian foreign minister Sebastian Kurz has argued his case for the opening of refugee centers outside the borders of the European Union suggesting Georgia and the Western Balkans as possible locations."We need refugee centers outside the EU, which are operated together with the UNHCR [UN Refugee agency]", Kurz said in an interview with the German Bild newspaper. He was joined by Jens Spahn, a member of Germany's ruling party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).According to the Austrian FM, the location of these camps is not important. What is important for such camps is to "provide protection" and "that people, who are trying to enter Europe illegally, are brought back," he added.Such facilities could be located in Egypt, Georgia or a country in the Western Balkans, Kurz said, adding that the Mediterranean route should be closed for illegal immigrants."It is easier to stop and bring back someone at the EU's external border than when he has already moved into a flat in Vienna or Berlin," Kurz stated.Kurz's comments come ahead of an anticipated resurgence in the number of those making the arduous journey into Europe along the Balkan corridor during the warmer summer months.The majority of Syrian refugees have crossed to camps in neighboring countries Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq, but roughlyKurz has repeatedly taken a harsh stance on the EU policies toward refugees. In October 2016, he blasted proposed refugee quotas, imposed by the EU, as "totally unrealistic."The distribution of refugees by such quotas doesn't function becausehe argued.In June 2016, he stated that the EU refugee and migration policy is not working and Europe "has lost control" of the situation.Last year, Kurz also suggested that Europe should look to mimic the asylum system practiced by the Australian government.Asylum seekers are interned indefinitely on small islands in the Pacific Ocean until they are processed, either being accepted into Australia or turned away."The Australian model of course cannot be completely replicated but its principles can be applied in Europe," Kurz told Die Presse last summer.In February,The package of measures, yet to be approved by parliament, also includes amendments stipulating fines or prison sentences for asylum seekers who provide false information about their identity.Thus, asylum seekers whose applications were rejected and who can safely return to their home countries but prefer to stay in Austria, would have to pay up to €15,000 (almost $15,900) or face up to an 18-month prison term.