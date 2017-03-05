Jim Comey did more today to update us than I have ever had done in the 6 years I have been there, and for Adam to treat it that way - that dismissively, clearly he and I were in two separate rooms this morning.



I have never heard a Federal law enforcement agent give, with that degree of particularity and detail, an update on an inquiry. As you may recall, I was a federal prosecutor for 6 years, so I have talked to lots of FBI agents. He went so far beyond what any other administration official has ever done, whether it's Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, or his predecessor Robert Muller - they never gave us this level of detail and specificity. He bent over backwards.

I will tell you this - to the extent people are relying on media reports, whether it's the New York Times or the Washington Post, upon which to base their factual assertions, I would tell them to be very very careful. I'm not gonna say any more than that, other than to say that the person leading the investigation on behalf of the Untied States government, the head of the FBI, listen to what he has to say - don't listen to anonymous sources who leak classified information which, oh by the way, is also against the law. Between Jim Comey and a reporter from the New York Times, give me Jim Comey.

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) appeared on Fox's First 100 Days Thursday evening after a closed door briefing earlier in the day by FBI director James Comey concerning the agency's investigation into claims of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.The interview begins with host Martha MacCallum mentioning that Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA), who attended the same meeting, was "rattled" over the lack of information Comey gave concerning Russian involvement in the election.Gowdy, on the other hand, seemed shocked at Schiff's apparent lack of enlightenment:When pressed on whether or not FBI Director Comey revealed any new information in light of [former CIA Director] John Brennan and [former Director of National Intelligence] James Clapper finding no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians, Gowdy deflected - citing the confidential nature of the briefing. He did, however, make a statement concerning the New York Times ($NYT) and Washington Post - publications included in what President Trump and top advisor Steve Bannon refer to as the media "opposition party":Takeaways:Second; FBI director Comey obviously discussed the dissemination of leaked classified information to the mainstream media - to the extent that Gowdy, an attorney and former prosecutor, is advising people who rely on the leaks to be "very, very careful" in doing so.Watch below: