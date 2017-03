© Vanity Fair

Human rights around the world are in a slump, according to a new annual US report, but it's the shrinking away of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the matter that has many just as concerned.When it comes to global human rights, US officials often promise to lead the fight for progress. But on Friday,by declining to make a public appearance to announce the publication of his department's Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2016 The annual report has existed for over four decades, and recent Secretaries of State have consistently held press conferences or made public comments to mark its release. On occasion, a top staffer of the secretary would fill in, but this year, there was none of that.hosted by an unnamed government official coincided with the report's release. The Guardian newspaper pointed out that President Donald Trump recently condemned news reports based on anonymous sources, and the Associated Press, along with many other outlets,the official said when asked why Tillerson did not present the findings, The Guardian reported . "We're very, very proud of it.Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida), who sits on the Appropriations Committee on Foreign Relations, criticized the State Department and Tillerson on Twitter ahead of the report's release. "For 1st time in a long time," Rubio tweeted Thursday, "@StateDept #humanrights report will not be presented by Secretary of State. I hope they reconsider."Tillerson's preface to the report said,the secretary of state added.Sarah Margon, the Washington director for Human Rights Watch, told the AP that theon seven predominantly Muslim countries and its intention to limit foreign aid have alreadyHRW's research is cited in the report.from the State Department's annual human rights report release reinforces the message to governments, rights activists, and at-risk minorities thatMargon said.The report, which found thatwas mostly conducted under theUS embassies and consulates relayeddescribing a "highly centralized, authoritarian political system dominated by President Vladimir Putin," where "the most significant human rights problems" included restrictions on NGO's and "citizens' ability to choose their government through free and fair elections," as well as discrimination against "lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) persons."