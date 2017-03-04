© Alex Rubinstein / RT

A pop-up music concert in New York's Grand Central station, promoting the work of the Oscar-winning Syrian "humanitarian" group White Helmets, was disrupted by anti-war protesters.While a full orchestra and choir, some wearing white helmets, pounded out Beethoven's Ode to Joy against the backdrop of Grand Central Station in Manhattan on Friday, about a dozen anti-war activists protested the group's presence.Standing among the orchestra, anti-war activists held aloft signs that read "White Helmets are US Propaganda,""No US bases in Syria," and "This is US war agenda."Several activists carried a massive white banner with red lettering stating "US out of Everywhere," and as the orchestra stopped playing, video shows activists chanting "US out of Syria."Activists refused to be identified because they've already faced harassment and lost jobs over their views on US involvement in Syria."It was bad, because they were taking a very beautiful and well-known music and basically trying to drum up war propaganda and sentiment to justify the war when in fact thatAnother activist told RT. "And they want to give you Beethoven's Ninth [Symphony]. That's sick."A Netflix documentary promoting the work of the White Helmets just won an Academy Award, but the recognition comes amid growing controversy about the group and its alleged neutrality.The group first gained notice when videos started being circulated showing men in white helmets assisting people in Syria, rescuing children and cleaning up bombed out sites in territories held by the rebels.The appearance of the group's activities coincided with the Russian government's assistance to the Syrian Government in efforts to rid itself of Al-Qaeda.Since then, allegations have arisen that theindependent journalist Rania Khalek told RT. "The purpose of all this is to push for regime change in the public sphere. To paint a narrative that pushes for escalation and military intervention in Syria. "In April 2016, the State Department admitted the US had. Saleh was able to attend the Academy Awards in February after a federal court overruled the Trump administration's travel restrictions on Syrians and residents of six other majority-Muslim countries.