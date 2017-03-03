1. The

or

releases an article that at first blush appears extremely damning.



2. Anti-Trump pundits and Democrats react reflexively to the news, express shrieking outrage, and proclaim that

finally proves untoward collusion between Trump and Russia — a smoking gun, at last.

3. Aggrieved former Clinton apparatchiks *connect the dots* in a manner eerily reminiscent of right-wing Glenn Beck-esque prognostication circa 2009.

Rather than just a basic function of a Senator's ordinary duties, meeting with "The Russians" is increasingly viewed as evidence of nefarious intent, and perhaps participation in a grand global conspiracy.