Terrorism Down, Standard of Living Up

© Xinhua/Cai Zengle



Stabilizing Tibet

© AP/ Xinhua, Chen Xie



Respecting Religion and Tradition

© Xinhua/Bu Duomen



Jobs, not Drones

© Hadi Mizban/AP Photo



Observers may deduce that perhaps raising standards of living is a better weapon in the war on terror than military might. Fighting terrorism seems to have more to do with building up historically impoverished communities instead of tearing them down.