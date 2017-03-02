, according to a recent U.S. study.Past research has suggested that more frequent family meals are linked to lower obesity, but in the current study of more than 12,000 Ohio residents,It may be difficult for some families to eat a meal together every day, but they may be able to have healthier habits for the meals they do share, researchers conclude in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics."Families' mealtime practices vary, and may be associated with adults' obesity," said lead author Rachel Tumin, of the Ohio Colleges of Medicine Government Resource Center in Columbus."Adults might eat more food when they are watching TV, and meals that are not home-cooked may be less healthy than meals that are home-cooked," Tumin said by email.To determine how family meal practices affect obesity risk, the study team analyzed data from the 2012 Ohio Medicaid Assessment Survey on for 12,842 adults who had eaten at least one family meal in the past week.The participants answered questions about how often they ate meals at home with their family, how often they watched TV while eating and how many of their meals were home-cooked.The researchers used self-reported height and weight data to calculate each participant's body mass index (BMI), a ratio of weight to height. People with a BMI over 30 were considered obese, and one third of participants fell into this category.Overall, 52 percent of respondents ate family meals six or seven days per week, 35 percent ate family meals about every other day and 13 percent ate meals with family one or two days a week.About a third of adults watched TV during most or all family meals, while another 36 percent did not watch any TV or videos during meals. For 62 percent of adults, all of the family meals they ate were cooked at home.Researchers found that the number of meals people ate with their family was not linked to their likelihood of being obese., compared with those who ate some or no home-cooked meals.While eating more family meals may be beneficial for health, the quality of meals is important as well, said Jerica Berge, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis who studies family meal practices.Berge, who was not involved in the study, said by email.Berge said.Tumin also advised leaving the TV off during meals, adding, "People who may not have time to cook their own meals could still consider buying healthy foods for family meals."