Erdogan: Turkey prepared to join Russia to eliminate Daesh in Syria if invited
Sputnik
Thu, 02 Mar 2017 13:31 UTC
Erdogan said he planned to discuss the subject in Russia later this month. He is expected in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 9-10, according to the Turkish diplomatic mission in Russia.
The next phase of Turkey's Euphrates Shield military campaign in northern Syria will target the Kurdish-controlled city of Manbij, the Turkish head of state confirmed.
He said Tuesday that the Turkish Armed Forces would advance toward Manbij and Raqqa if a mutual understanding with Russia and the US-led coalition was reached, calling on the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) to leave Manbij.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia. Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.
On August 24, the Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against militants of the Daesh group, which is outlawed in Russia and many other countries. Since then the Turkish-led forces have driven Daesh from a number of settlements in northern Syria. The Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarablus in northern Syria.
Erdogan said that the aim of the operation is to clear the territory of 5,000 square kilometers (1,930 square miles) in Syria as part of the operation and create a safe zone for refugees. The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.
Comment: Erdogan wants in on the fight in Northern Syria for several reasons besides fighting Daesh: To gain favor with Russia, to keep troops in Syria with a legitimate excuse, and to eliminate the Syrian Kurdish population as part of a genocidal operation ongoing in SE Turkey. Protocol demands Russia's invite and approval. What happens after that regarding Turkey's agenda is wait and see.
Reader Comments
The next phase of Turkey's Euphrates Shield military campaign in northern Syria will target the Kurdish-controlled city of Manbij , the Turkish head of state confirmed.That will be very interesting should they go ahead with it. Uncle sam won't like that. But all this talk about Turkey might join up with Russia is to put pressure on the US to withdraw from Manbij. Thats what i reckon. Erdogan wants the Kurds east of the Euphrates river.
