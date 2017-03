"I was approached by a guy who styles himself as a former U.S. intel officer," Burkman said. "I quizzed him. I think he's credible - you never know the motive of people. But what he said is basically this - that Seth discovered that the Russians had been hacking and therefore the Russian government did away with Seth."

Ah yes. It's all starting to make sense.Wikileaks publicized the murder of a DNC staffer (it was a "botched robbery" where nothing was taken, aside from the DNC staffer's life, and a few bullets from a gun) because Julian Assange is a FSB agent who kills people who "know too much".This is the theory now being pushed by a concerned citizen and Beltway lobbyist.Meet Jack Burkman, an idiot Holy mother of God.Yes, this theory makes perfect sense.At the time of his death , Rich was "the Voter Expansion Data Director at the DNC, where he had been employed for two years and had worked on a computer application to help voters locate polling stations."And obviously Seth's voter outreach job put in him a unique position to realize that the Russians had hacked the DNC.We don't even know what to type.Straight from Hillary Clinton's playbook: Blame the Russians for all the sketchy things you can't explain.For a FSB front, Wikileaks sure is concerned about who killed Seth Rich. But that is neither here nor there.