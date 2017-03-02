Ah yes. It's all starting to make sense.
Wikileaks publicized the murder of a DNC staffer (it was a "botched robbery" where nothing was taken, aside from the DNC staffer's life, and a few bullets from a gun) because Julian Assange is a FSB agent who kills people who "know too much".
This is the theory now being pushed by a concerned citizen and Beltway lobbyist.
Meet Jack Burkman, an idiot:
"I was approached by a guy who styles himself as a former U.S. intel officer," Burkman said. "I quizzed him. I think he's credible - you never know the motive of people. But what he said is basically this - that Seth discovered that the Russians had been hacking and therefore the Russian government did away with Seth."Holy mother of God.
Comment: Lesson: If you 'style yourself as former US intel', or pretend you've spoken to same, you can get anything you want published.
Yes, this theory makes perfect sense.
At the time of his death, Rich was "the Voter Expansion Data Director at the DNC, where he had been employed for two years and had worked on a computer application to help voters locate polling stations."
And obviously Seth's voter outreach job put in him a unique position to realize that the Russians had hacked the DNC.
We don't even know what to type.
Straight from Hillary Clinton's playbook: Blame the Russians for all the sketchy things you can't explain.
For a FSB front, Wikileaks sure is concerned about who killed Seth Rich. But that is neither here nor there.
