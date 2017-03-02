The Syrian military, backed by the Russian Air Force, has completed its operation to liberate the key city of Palmyra from militants, Kremlin has announced.Syrian Army specialists have begun examining the historic part of Palmyra with the aim of demining the city, a RIA-Novosti correspondent reports.Fortifications on the outskirts of Palmyra are being erected to prevent any counter-offensive by Islamic State, he added.Palmyra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was one of the most important centers of the Roman Empire.It fell under IS control back in 2015, with the terrorists blowing up several historic monuments, including the 1,800-year-old Monumental Arch of Palmyra, most of the Temple of Bel, and the Temple of Baalshamin.The city was liberated in last March after a two-week operation by the Syrian Army, with the backing of Russian aviation.However, the city was retaken by IS in a counteroffensive in December 2016, which forced the Syrian Army to retreat, evacuating 80 percent of the population.The jihadists resumed their assault on historic heritage, destroying Palmyra's Roman theater and the legendary TetrapylonThe new operation to liberate the city was launched shortly afterwards, with the government forces advancing towards the city on a daily basis.Earlier on Thursday, the Syrian military took the strategic al-Tar heights near the city of Palmyra.