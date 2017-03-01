Puppet Masters
Trump's new immigration order to drop Iraq from travel-ban list, amends rules for Syrians
RFE/RL
Wed, 01 Mar 2017 00:00 UTC
The decision followed pressure from the Pentagon and State Department, which had urged the White House to reconsider Iraq's inclusion given its key role in fighting the extremist group Islamic State (IS), according to several officials who talked to Associated Press on February 28.
Citizens of six other predominantly Muslim countries -- Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen -- will remain on the travel-ban list, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the order before it is signed. Those bans are effective for 90 days.
The new measure includes other amendments as well. The document no longer singles out Syrian refugees for an indefinite ban, the officials said. The order includes them instead as part of a general, 120-day suspension of new refugee admissions.
The officials also said the order will not contain any explicit exemption for religious minorities from the states targeted by the order ban. The Trump administration had been accused of adding such language to help Christians get into the United States while excluding Muslims.
Trump is expected to sign the executive order over the next several days, the officials said. The immigration order that Trump signed in late January has been stalled by a court challenge.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
Comment: Trump is not acting out of protocol on this issue. In recent decades, every president, upon coming into office, has addressed immigration with temporary bans. With the newly proposed changes, will the courts put this issue to rest? Will the public?
Reader Comments
In our invasion of Iraq, how many Visa green cards did we promise out? How many families did we promise their father to save? How many fathers died working to fulfill that promise? How many were promised yet not fulfilled?
The weapons were not a carrot, they are a curse. The enable a country to tear themselves apart.
IF Congress and Prez Trump can agree to stop these unstated wars and be up front---what a quaint saying that we never hear anymore---If we can be...
When everything has a purpose, by design, our quest, should we wish to accept it, seems to involve discovering specific purposes. Scientists...
Let's clarify something. You don't "take on" Wall Street. I mean it's the biggest bank in the world. In today's world if you want to crash the...
Someone should have mentioned this to Moses, Jesus, Buddha, Mother Teresa, all Presidents, politicians, social workers and volunteers.
Strangely, Albert Einstein's' brain was found not to be significantly larger BUT that it contained a much larger amount of glial cells. [Link]...
