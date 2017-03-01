© Lucas Jackson / Reuters

The premier US stock index broke the 21,000-point mark the morning after President Donald Trump heralded big infrastructure and military investments and called on the country to "believe, once more, in America."Trump himself pointed to the rising stock market in a Tuesday morning interview, saying thatThe Dow has risen by over 2,700 points since the election.Other indices were on the upward trajectory as well, with the Standard & Poor's 500 rising by 20 points to 2,384 and the Nasdaq composite up by 46 points to 5,872.