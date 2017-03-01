© Hanna McMenamin/Facebook

"The man bent over grabbing the chair, was yelling in pain and was borderline convulsing and almost falling out of his chair he was in so much pain,"

"No one paid him any attention until I approached a nurse to please check on him. This gentleman sat in the waiting room in extreme pain for hours upon hours with very little attention paid to him."

"It is an honor to serve America's heroes and actions that do not align with our core values will not be tolerated,"

"We pride ourselves on providing the highest quality care to the Veterans we serve and being responsive to our patient's needs. Veterans deserve nothing less."

"Somebody in real bad pain should be seen,"

"It felt like a railroad spike was going through my foot. It's like one of the worst pains you've ever felt in your life."

"completely disregarded"

"Upon being approached by the nurse (who was extremely rude to him), he told her he could not sit up and he needed to lay down,"

"She completely disregarded him and demanded he go sit in the waiting room area, leaving the recliner completely empty."

"stormed off while this man was still struggling,"

"claiming one of the participants does not want this posted."

"will not be happening."

"We don't want her moved to another department, but fired,"

"You are responsible for her now being you have seen what she has done, and you refuse to remove her from caring for veterans. That tells me you do not put the care of your patients above the employment of those that would violate their oaths."

"significant and chronic system failures"

"corrosive culture,"

"clean up"

"strong"

"can't handle it,"