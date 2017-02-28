Society's Child
Hamburg police storm refugee center after knife-wielding suspect takes hostage
RT
Tue, 28 Feb 2017 17:24 UTC
The woman, who is pregnant, was released unharmed before members of Germany's Special Deployment Commando (MEK) were deployed into the building, according to Bild.
Police have not yet disclosed a suspected motive for the incident.
The unidentified man was detained by police and reportedly taken in an ambulance to hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.
Members of the MEK are seen entering the building in one video uploaded to social media. While other photographs of the scene, posted online, show armed guards with dogs surrounding the center.
Police are cited in a report in Welt saying that the man was previously banned from entering the building but had returned repeatedly.
Half the harm that is done in this world is due to people who want to feel important. They don't mean to do harm. But the harm does not interest them. Or they do not see it, or they justify it. Because they are absorbed in the endless struggle to think well of themselves.
