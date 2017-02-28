© Anthony Lanzilote New York Daily News



A Brooklyn rabbi charged with sexually abusing four teenage boys in a hotel was sentenced to just 60 days in jail and six years of probation.Yoel Malik, 33, a member of the Satmar Hasidic sect, was given the generous plea deal after theaccording to a law enforcement source familiar with the case.In 2013, Malik was charged with 28 criminal counts and, police sources said.The boys were all students at Ohr Hameir, a now-shuttered Satmar yeshiva in Borough Park. The alleged victims were between 13 and 16 when the incidents occurred.The rabbi was accused of groping all four boys in motels, prosecutors said after his arrest.The twisted teacher also allegedly forced two of the boys to perform oral sex on him.One of the victims was also forced to perform oral sex on Malik inside his car parked near a cemetery on a separate occasion, according to prosecutors.In 2014, he pleaded guilty to a felony, luring a child, and a misdemeanor count of sexual misconduct, records show.Over the past two years, he completed a series of probation requirements, including a sex offender class and staying away from children, court records show.As part of the deal, theOn Tuesday, he was sent to Rikers Island for 60 days for the misdemeanor offense.Advocates for child sex-abuse victims questioned the deal. "What DA (Kenneth) Thompson has done is inexplicable," said Ben Hirsch, a spokesman for Survivors for Justice.Malik's lawyer, Roger Adler, said sarcastically: "I will concede he wasn't burnt at the stake. He wasn't stoned running through the village."It's a "significant" punishment when any first-time offender gets sentenced to jail, he added.