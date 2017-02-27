The paper was leaked to journalist and author James Grundvig, who published an article describing aspects of the study on Medium on February 22, 2017. Grundvig describes how the paper was leaked to him (and others?), and he describes how he authenticated it with the study's author and with the journal which censored it.
I will list a few of the many reasons why this paper is critically important at this time.
1. The #RFKcommission.
This study provides numerous clues for potential future research. It may help serve as a blueprint for the RFK Commission in the United States and for other countries.
2. President Trump
President Trump is the first President to show any interest at all in vaccine safety. This study reaffirms that President Trump's concerns about vaccine safety are legitimate, and may help him stand firm in forming the #RFKcommission.
3. Existing vaccine rights are under attack in 30 states.
Vaccine exemption attacks and vaccine mandate increases in 30 state capitals in 2017.
Parent advocates nationwide can add the findings of this study to their arsenal when protecting their and their children's existing rights from the trillion dollar Pharmaceutical industry in state capitals.
4. Informed consent
The international bioethics standard for preventative medical is informed consent. Comparing total health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations are an important piece of information to weigh when considering consent.
5. Censorship or self-censorship?
Is submitting papers dealing with vaccine safety to the "peer review" process of scientific journals, after years of rejection, a form of self-censorship?
The paper released today was scheduled to be published in November 2016. Had it been published in the journal it would have been "peer reviewed".
Comment: It was yanked: First study on vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children pulled from Web
Speaking for the 7,484,325,473 billion people on the planet who were NOT peer reviewers of this paper, it's absurd that this paper is legitimate if the 3 reviewers bosses don't get spooked, and not legitimate if they do get spooked. I hope the 3 peer reviewers - Amit, Kelly and Linda - would agree that their bosses shouldn't block important information from the other 7 billion of us. ---
I've read numerous beautiful tributes to brilliant, wonderful and fearless Dan Olmsted on Age of Autism over the past month. I'm not nearly as talented a writer as those who have honored Dan on these pages. I didn't know how I could help honor him ... until now. Dan tried for more than a decade to get a vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study done, and he pioneered the concept with his series on the Amish.
Please help guide us Dan, and thank you for your dedication to all of our children.
First Study of Vaccinated versus Unvaccinated Children - Censored by an International Scientific Journal - Now Public Vaccination and Health Outcomes: A Survey of 6- to 12-year-old Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Children based on Mothers' Reports, was censored by the journal Frontiers in Public Health.
Key Study Findings
Background: The long-term health outcomes of the routine vaccination program remain unknown. Studies have been recommended by the Institute of Medicine to address this question.
Specific Aims: To compare vaccinated and unvaccinated children on a broad range of health outcomes, and to determine whether an association found between vaccination and neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD), if any, remained significant after adjustment for other measured factors.
Design and Methods: A cross-sectional survey of mothers of children educated at home. Homeschool organizations in four states (Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oregon) were asked to forward an email to their members, requesting mothers to complete an anonymous online questionnaire on the vaccination status and health outcomes of their biological children ages 6 to 12. A total of 415 mothers provided data on 666 children, of which 261 (39%) were unvaccinated. The collected data included pregnancy experiences and birth histories as well as acute and chronic conditions, medications, and the use of health services.
Results: Vaccinated children were significantly less likely than the unvaccinated to have been diagnosed with chickenpox and pertussis, but significantly more likely to have been diagnosed with other infections, allergies and NDDs (defined as Autism Spectrum Disorder, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, and/or a learning disability).
Chronic Illness Detail:
- Vaccinated children were significantly more likely than the unvaccinated to have been diagnosed with the following chronic illnesses:
- 7-fold higher odds of any neurodevelopmental disorder (i.e., learning disability, ADHD, or ASD)
- 2-fold increase in Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD")
- 2-fold increase in ADHD
- 2-fold increase in learning disabilities
- 1-fold increase in allergic rhinitis
- 9-fold increase in other allergies
- 9-fold increase in eczema/atopic dermatitis
- 4-fold increase in any chronic illness
- No significant differences were observed with regard to cancer, chronic fatigue, conduct disorder, Crohn's disease, depression, Types 1 or 2 diabetes, encephalopathy, epilepsy, hearing loss, high blood pressure, inflammatory bowel disease, juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, obesity, seizures, and Tourette's syndrome. However, larger samples would be needed to detect group differences in these less common conditions.
- Vaccinated children were significantly less likely than unvaccinated children to have had chickenpox or whooping cough (p<0.001).
- Vaccinated children had a 3.8-fold increased odds of middle ear infections and a 5.9-fold increased odds of being diagnosed with pneumonia compared to unvaccinated children.
- No significant differences were seen between the two groups with regard to Hepatitis A or B, high fever in the past 6 months, measles, mumps, meningitis (viral or bacterial), influenza, or rotavirus.
In regression analyses, vaccination was associated with a significant 3.1-fold increased odds of neurodevelopmental disorders (combining the diagnoses of ASD, ADHD, and learning disability), after controlling for other factors. An important detail emerged regarding a possible synergism between vaccination and preterm birth. In a final adjusted statistical model, vaccination but not preterm birth remained associated with NDD, as defined, while the interaction of preterm birth and vaccination was associated with a 6.6-fold increased odds of NDD (95% Confidence Interval: 2.8, 15.5).
Quotes from independent scientists not involved in the study:
"I am delighted to see a properly analyzed study on vaccine safety" said Dr. Lyons-Weiler, CEO and President of the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge. "Unlike past studies, which ignored the interaction term, Dr. Mawson and colleagues followed appropriate steps toward interpreting the significance of the interaction between variables. The study reported a significant interaction effect between pre-term birth, and vaccination as a 6.6-fold increase in the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders."
"This study, however, as a survey study, is potentially subject to variation due to responses from well-intended participants. The next logical step would be additional, larger studies that would try to replicate the results using electronic medical health records - by independent investigators not involved in profiting from vaccines", said Dr. Lyons-Weiler.
"This is a long-overdue study involving a fair comparison of vaccinated vs unvaccinated children where the two subpopulations likely don't reflect other biases, due to their being drawn from a common population of home-schooled children", said Dr. Stephanie Seneff, Senior Research Scientist at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. "The results are alarming, and it leaves no doubt that we need to seriously question whether the benefits of vaccines outweigh the risks. A much larger study to see if the results still hold up is paramount at this point."
Dr. Lyons-Weiler and Dr. Seneff were not involved in the study.
