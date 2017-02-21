According to a December 2012 BBC news report, "Boeing uses potatoes instead of people to test wi-fi."
I wonder what those potatoes in sacks had to say about how their brains reacted. Oh, sorry!
Potatoes don't have brains—or do they?
According to the BBC,
Boeing's engineers did a number of tests to ensure that passengers would get the strongest possible wi-fi signal while in the air, all while meeting safety standards that protect against interference with an aircraft's electrical systems. [CJF emphasis] [But not protect passengers!]Did those tests include non-thermal adverse events results Wi-Fi microwaves produce while operating at 2.4 GHz or above? Spuds cannot answer those questions or participate in such necessary tests.
According to Boeing, the spuds were perfect stand-ins for humans! However, I don't think so. How come? Let me tell you what I think.
The potatoes were 'perfect' substitutions for proving 'safety' tests because they should have been cooked if the settings were too high thereby confirming thermal (heat) wave damage, the only damage acknowledged by the microwave industry. However, potatoes can't tell what else happened to them, if they had a brain like humans have.
Non-thermal adverse health effects from microwave technology are called "electromagnetic hypersensitivity or idiopathic electromagnetic intolerance" ["IEI"], the medical terminology used to define it. So, spuds were perfect for Boeing's test purposes, I'd suggest, and not the lame excuse stated in the BBC article. Their potatoes weren't cooked! No baked potatoes means Wi-Fi is safe? I don't think so!
With all the above taken into consideration, I have a few questions for Boeing:
- What are/were the SARs (specific absorption rates) each potato received, and how do those SARs interface with or compare when applied to humans' brains and body organs, which potatoes conveniently don't have?
- What are the SARs a human, especially a traveling child, receives from your in-flight Wi-Fi?
- Is Wi-Fi uniform in GHz throughout the cabin?
- What GHz does Boeing use to operate its in-flight Wi-Fi?
- Is Boeing's in-flight Wi-Fi GHz in compliance with industry regulations, which are very, very loose and outdated, especially since ICNIRP [1] won't recognize non-thermal waves and effects?
- Does Boeing provide informed consent information, or how to protect oneself from Wi-Fi non-thermal waves, to all boarding passengers regarding microwaves, since Wi-Fi is comparable to an operating microwave oven with its door open?
- How does Wi-Fi complicate, or contribute to, an already industry-wide problem with pilots and flight crews, i.e., Aerotoxic syndrome [2]?
- Does Wi-Fi in-flight GHz exacerbate electromagnetic hypersensitivity for those passengers who are EHS sensitive?
- What arrangements are made for EHS-sensitive passengers?
- Shouldn't all passengers be given pre-flight advance notice of Wi-Fi in-flight exposure(s) so as to make the choice not to fly with an airline using Wi-Fi?
Airlines did away with in-flight smoking only to not realize all the indoor electrosmog they are subjecting passengers to with in-flight Wi-Fi.
Here's the latest ditty about 5G. "We need 5G like we holes in our head."
References:
[1] https://betweenrockandhardplace.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/leszczynski-report-from-science-wireless-2016.pdf
[2] http://aerotoxic.org/about-aerotoxic-syndrome/
