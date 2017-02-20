For the Greeks, this may well be true.
During the Greek government-debt crisis, Soeder was among the most vocal in calling for Greece to leave the Eurozone. By 2012, he said in an interview: "Athens must stand as an example that this Eurozone can also show teeth."
And now, according to an interview with Bild, the CSU politician said that:
...new billions should only flow when Athens implemented all the reforms.One wonders if this was Germany's end-game all along?
Even then, however, aid should only be given against a pledge "in the form of cash, gold or real estate".
Soeder added, "We need a plan B."
Notably Greek gold reserves stand around EUR4 billion while the supposed 'cost' to leaving the EU - according to TARGET2 balances - is around EUR72 billion...
