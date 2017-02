© Reuters



An extremist Muslim cleric known as 'the blind sheikh' convicted in connection with the 1993 World Trade Center bombing has died in a North Carolina prison where he was serving a life sentence for his role in conspiring to commit acts of terror in the US.Abdel-Rahman's son Ammar confirmed the death to Reuters , saying he was contacted by a US representative. The cleric's daughter Asmaa tweeted about her father's passing.Blinded as a young child and a long-term wheelchair user,He was also charged with planning other US attacks, including one on the United Nations headquarters and Lincoln and Holland tunnels in New York.A member of the Egyptian Islamist militant group Al-Gama'a al-Islamiyya,After a stint in Afghanistan, where he became associated with the Maktab al-Khadamat (MAK) group and befriended Osama bin Laden, he moved to the United States in 1990, where he preached in mosques in New York and New Jersey.In 1995, he was convicted of conspiring to "levy a war of urban terrorism against the United States," including the attack on the World Trade Center, and was sentenced to life in prison.