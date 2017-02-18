In just over two weeks' time, Sunday River and Sugarloaf—Maine's two largest ski areas owned by parent company Boyne Resorts—"This is hands-down the best February in terms of natural snowfall that Sunday River has seen in over a decade," Darcy Lambert, Director of Communications for Sunday River Resort, says."Conditions are incredible," Noelle Tuttle, Communications Manager for Sugarloaf, confirms. "Sugarloaf is one inch away from beating its best February in 22 years—an ideal set up for next week's holiday period."February 17-25 marks Presidents' Vacation Week at Sunday River and Sugarloaf—the second busiest week of the season behind Christmas Vacation Week for both resorts.Online lift ticket purchases for this period are double in volume.