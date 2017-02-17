As the tropical ex-cyclone Dineo dissipates over SA, heavy rainfall has hit the north-eastern parts of the country.

Flooding has occurred following heavy rainfall late on Thursday afternoon, 16 February in the Free State capital of Bloemfontein, as some cars appeared to be floating.

To the north-eastern side of Bloem, the expected areas over Limpopo also received heavy rain. In the Kruger National Park, specifically, gravel roads have been closed and select remote camps evacuated in the wake of the rains.

KwaZulu-Natal, on the other hand, where disaster management teams have been on standby since Wednesday, was not hit as hard by the effect of Dineo.

In Mozambique, Dineo has displaced thousands of people, while seven fatalities have already been reported, the country's government disaster centre said on Thursday. Heavy rains and fierce winds have destroyed about 20 000 homes, they say.

More rain to come

The South African Weather Services warns, however, that the Lowveld and escarpment in Limpopo and Mpumalanga are likely to be most affected by the ex-tropical cyclone Dineo in the coming days going into the weekend.

Heavy rain leading to flooding is expected in the Ehlanzeni District of Mpumalanga as well as in the Vhembe, Mopani and Capricorn Districts of Limpopo until Friday night.

Despite Dineo having decreased in intensity, the South African Weather Service also warned that high speed winds in excess of 50/km and heavy rainfall can still be expected as the storm makes its way across the north of SA, "posing a great risk" for the next couple of days.