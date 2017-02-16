The carcass of a whale was found washed ashore on a Puri beach on Thursday.The whale, which was found at Balukhanda beach of Puri, was measured to be more than 40-foot-long. Forest officials reached the spot and recovered the body of the sea mammal."It seems the whale has been dead since the past several days. Stale smell is emanating from the whale. We will conduct post-mortem to ascertain the reason behind the death," said Puri divisional forest officer Chitaranjan Mishra.In December, a 42-foot-long and 28-foot-wide carcass of a whale was found at Baidhara Pentha beach in Puri.