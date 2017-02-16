Météo-France issued an orange level alert for flooding rain for the Aude, Hérault and Tarn departments on 14 February. Levels of the Aude River increased dramatically, causing the river to overflow in several areas during the afternoon of 14 February.
Local media report that around 150 people were evacuated and several houses flooded in Aude department. Flooded areas include Saint-Marcel, Marcorignan, Coursan, Conques-sur-Orbiel Cuxac, Sallèles-d'Aude and Peyriac-Minervois. River levels have since started to fall.
Rainfall
Local media report that many areas recorded over 100 mm of rain in 36 hours from Tuesday 14 February, with La Salvetat in Hérault recording 215 mm and Labastide-Rouairoux in Tarn department recording 200 mm.
