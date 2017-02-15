A 22-year-old farmer was injured after a wild boar attacked him at Suniti village within Mahakalpada police station jurisdiction, police said.The incident occurred yesterday when Budhadeb Bera (22) was returning home after working in his field."The animal might haves sneaked into the village to eat crops and standing vegetable plants as the place is located in close vicinity of forest areas and habitation corridors of these animals," said Divisional Forest Officer, Bimal Prasana Acharya.Bera was critically injured and was hospitalised.The forest department was bearing the cost of treatment of the injured person, the DFO said adding, ex-gratia compensation would be disbursed to the injured persons family.Forest personnel have begun maintaining a night watch in the village. The villagers have been advised to avoid movement during night, added forest officials.Source: PTI