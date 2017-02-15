When 75-year-old Galveston, Texas resident Leslie Ray Charping recently passed away, his family wanted the world to know just what kind of bastard he was in life and how much they utterly loathed him.
In fact, 75 years the family said, "was 29 years longer than expected and much longer than [Charping] deserved".
In Charping's obituary, first published on the Carnes Funeral Home website (but has since been removed after it hit the media), his family claimed Charping's death "proves that evil does in fact die".
UPI reports:
The obit continued (and this is a verbatim quote):The obituary says Charping "leaves behind two relieved children" as well as "six grandchildren and countless other victims including an ex wife, relatives, friends, neighbors, doctors, nurses and random strangers."
"At a young age, Leslie quickly became a model example of bad parenting combined with mental illness and a complete commitment to drinking, drugs, womanizing and being generally offensive," the obituary reads. The family says Charping was "surprisingly intelligent," but failed to find professional success due to a lack of ambition and motivation.
Daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaamn."Leslie's hobbies included being abusive to his family, expediting trips to heaven for the beloved family pets, and fishing, which he was less skilled with than the previously mentioned. Leslie's life served no other obvious purpose, he did not contribute to society or serve his community and he possessed no redeeming qualities besides quick [witted] sarcasm, which was amusing during his sober days.
With Leslie's passing he will be missed only for what he never did; being a loving husband, father and good friend. No services will be held, there will be no prayers for eternal peace and no apologizes to the family he tortured. Leslie's remains will be cremated and kept in the barn until "Ray", the family donkey's wood shavings run out. Leslie's passing proves that evil does in fact die and hopefully marks a time of healing and safety for all."
