194 centimeters of snow

Disruptions from heavy weekend snow continued in Tottori Prefecture and other areas along the Sea of Japan on Feb. 13, a day after a path was cleared for someIt continued to snow on and off in many areas of western Japan along the Sea of Japan coast on Feb. 13 as a result of a wintry atmospheric pattern that has brought the coldest air of the season to the region.As of 9 a.m. on Feb. 13, the Hyogo Prefecture town of Kami had recordedThe JMA forecasts that it will likely snow in areas along the Sea of Japan coast in the Hokuriku, Chugoku and Kinki regions on Feb. 14.A 62-year-old man was found dead in a light vehicle at a residence in Miyazu, Kyoto Prefecture, at around 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 11. Police concluded that he died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Local police said snow had accumulated to a height of over 1 meter behind the car. The man was apparently taking a break in the vehicle after having cleared snow from the premises of the residence from the morning of Feb. 11. Investigators suspect that snow that had fallen from the roof blocked the muffler of the vehicle, causing exhaust fumes to flow back inside the car.Separately, a woman in her 80s was found lying in an irrigation canal in the city of Tottori at around 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 12, bleeding from her head. She was subsequently pronounced dead.