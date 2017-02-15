Earth Changes
Greenland ice sheet defying alarmist predictions, shows massive growth this season
Ice Age Now
Tue, 14 Feb 2017 10:55 UTC
The dark gray line shows the mean from 1990 to 2013. The blue line shows the massive growth this season.
Source
History shows that there is nothing so easy to enslave and nothing so hard to emancipate as ignorance, hence it becomes the double enemy of civilization. By its servility it is the prey of tyranny, and by its credulity it is the foe of enlightenment.
INTUITION VS. PROGRAMMING There are very few people 'active' today that have any level of intuition at all. Intuition is simply being aware of...
Don't you ever get tired of this "sacrifices" and "religious temple" nonsense? When the Freemasons started out along the 40th parallel in the...
Been cutting my own hair for over 20 years who is the victim here? I thought there needed to be a victim for a crime to have been committed? Is...
I don't think they have read Gabor mate. If you make the child to not express his or her feelings, it's still there and manifests in other ways,...
Parents need to understand Operant Conditioning. The more they (the parent) reinforces the child's behavior (good or bad), the more the child will...
Greenland ice sheet defying alarmist predictions, shows massive growth this seasonLook at this graph from the Danish Meteorological Institute! The dark gray line shows the mean from 1990 to 2013. The blue line shows the massive growth this season. I don't know if this is an...