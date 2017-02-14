© Harry Harris/Bay Area News Group



Workers from several agencies on Monday were continuing to repair a large sinkhole that appeared Sunday morning in East Oakland, damaging utility lines and partially swallowing a parked car, officials said., opened about 9:21 a.m. in the 2600 block of East 27th Street in the lower Dimond district.No one was in a parked 1991 BMW that was left partly submerged. It was later towed out.On Monday, there were workers from the City of Oakland, PG&E and a private contractor at the scene. It was not known when the hole would be refilled and all repairs completed but crews were working around the clock to expedite the repairs, officials said..Some underground sewer and storm drain lines were damaged as well as the roadway, officials said, but the extent of the damage or how many users were affected was not immediately available.Officials said all utilities are currently operating in the nearby area.Tamar Sarkissian, a PG&E spokeswoman, said the supports to a 6-inch gas line were damaged but no gas escaped. She said 41 customers in the area lost gas service after the utility decided to shut down the line to make repairs. PG&E also "de-energized" street lights in the area at the request of the city. PG&E has since "squeezed" the line and created a temporary bypass, allowing customers to have their gas service restored.PG&E employees are available to help customers relight gas-powered appliances and appointments can be made at 1-800-743-5000 if a PG&E worker has not already been at their home, she said.Officials had said Sunday it may have been triggered by underground erosion from Sausal Creek, which runs under East 27th Street.East 27th Street between Barry Place and 26th Avenue remained closed to vehicle traffic. AC Transit buses were being rerouted.Check back for updates.