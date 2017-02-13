© World News



The Producers creator Mel Brooks has saidbecause he does not think he is dangerous. Brooks, who was awarded the prestigious Fellowship at the Baftas, wrote and directed theSpeaking backstage after he collected his gong from the Duke of Cambridge, he contemplated if he would ever pen anything about the president. He said:I'm not afraid of him, I don't think he's dangerous. I think he's mostly an entertainer, a guy who wants audiences to love him. What I'm afraid of is all the guys around him, all the people who whisper in his ears, like the people who whispered in George W Bush's ears and we got the Iraq War.But if he believes these guys we are all in trouble."Brooks described his award from Bafta as "an august and singular honour", adding: "I love the affection that comes with it."The comedian said he is looking forward to putting on a theatrical production of his film Young Frankenstein in the capital, which will open at the Garrick Theatre later this year after a run in Newcastle. He said: "I am going to keep going until I'm dead. I have ideas and I am bringing to this very city a musical called Young Frankenstein, a musical comedy. "I think, modestly speaking, it will be sensational. It's not that I care about the money but if you're interested go by the Garrick. If you're scalpers you will make a lot of money."