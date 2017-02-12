Earth Changes
Blizzard conditions, feet of snow forecast to bring New England to a standstill by Monday
Sun, 12 Feb 2017 14:56 UTC
In some areas, this will be the second storm in less than a week to unleash a blizzard and over a foot of snow.
Behind a weak system that returned snow to New England to start the weekend, a second and more potent storm will follow late on Sunday into Monday.
"The storm has the potential to bring 1 to 2 feet (30 to 60 cm) of snow to parts of central and northern New England and parts of the Maritime Provinces of Canada," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
Locally higher amounts can occur in parts of central and eastern Maine, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
There will be a sharp variation in snowfall across northern and southern New England, where a distance of a few dozen miles could mean the difference between a slushy inch or two of snow and well over half a foot.
Travel and daily activities could be brought to a standstill across the region. Major airline delays and cancellations are likely. Even away from the storm, airline disruptions can occur as flight crews are displaced.
Monday could mark the third consecutive day of school closures in parts of New England.
The intensity of the snow will make it difficult for road crews to keep roads clear. Travel will be dangerous, if not impossible, during the height of the storm.
"Boston should escape the heaviest snow, but not significant disruptions to travel and daily routines," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski.
"A mix of rain and snow will create areas of slippery travel to start Sunday, but the sight of rain should not cause residents and travelers to let their guard down," she said. "Enough cold air should rush in at night for a changeover to all snow and blizzard conditions later on Sunday into Monday."
Winds will whip past 50 mph (80 km/h) along the New England coast, causing the blizzard conditions and blowing and drifting snow. This also includes in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Portland and Bangor, Maine.
"The weight of the snow, combined with fierce, howling winds will be more than enough to bring down tree limbs and power lines," AccuWeather Meteorologist Kyle Elliott said.
Seas will also build across the Atlantic Ocean as the blizzard unfolds.
"There may be minor to moderate coastal flooding issues and beach erosion along the eastern New England coast and the northern shore of Long Island later Sunday into Monday," Pydynowski said.
"Such issues would be greatest at times of high tide and at the northern- and western-facing coast of Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket Island."
Portions of upstate New York should also be prepared for plowable snow from the storm.
Downwind of lakes Erie and Ontario, lake-effect snow will fall on the back edge of the storm.
Along the corridor from Washington, D.C., to New York City, mostly rain is in store on Sunday as mild air takes over. However, a brief period of icing can occur in New York City during Sunday morning.
"The main impacts from the storm from New York City to Washington, D.C., will be the wind that may gust between 40 and 60 mph (65 and 95 km/h) on Sunday night into Monday," Pydynowski said.
The weather pattern will remain active across the Northeast through mid-February as additional storms with the potential for snow will target the region in the day or two after Valentine's Day.
