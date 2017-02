© Getty Images



Williams and perhaps hundreds of other military veterans are descending on several remaining camps at Cannon Ball, North Dakota, near the banks of the Missouri River's Lake Oahe reservoir in a last stand against construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline."This is a humanitarian issue," asserted U.S. Navy veteran Matthew Crane. "We're not going to stand by and let anybody get hurt."Indeed, hostilities have increased on every front — the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Council voted to ask water protectors not from the area to go home. A multi-state police force led by the Morton County Sheriff's Department randomly employs violence against water protectors it also wishes would leave.Meanwhile, the few hundred water protectors remaining in Standing Rock have vowed to halt the pipeline, no matter the cost — up to and including paying with their lives.And they are well prepared.Williams continued., a veteran of the Marines, expressedand told the Guardian, "We're not coming as fighters, but as protectors.— camps at Standing Rock began breaking ground in April last year, and have since become fully-functioning mini-cities. Now, however,In vowing to stay and fight the pipeline, water protectors have loosely complied with requests from the tribe and authorities to evacuate the floodplain — and even attempted to establish a camp on higher ground. But the nascent Last Child Camp nearly immediately fell to police — and 76 were arrested — under the pretense the location was private property.With authorities, locals, certain leaders of the Standing Rock Sioux, and President Trump's administration progressively inimical to the #NoDAPL movement, the assistance of veterans will be as welcome now as it was last year.Much hype surrounded the first group of veterans who came to Standing Rock, but major shortcomings in official leadership led to chaos and confusion — and even stranded a large faction inside a barely-heated gymnasium away from the camp for several days without communication.Water protectors have come to expect the worst from law enforcement — offensives by police robbed a Native American woman of her eyesight in one eye, and a non-Native supporter nearly lost her arm when an explosive projectile ripped open flesh to the bone. This barbarism had been darkly par for the course for police. drilling under Lake Oahe by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers this week,and National Guard troopsVets dedicated to guarding the unarmed as they take a last stand also know this — but their very presence creates a political nightmare.After all, if live ammunition is fired by police and National Guard against unarmed water protectors and U.S. military veterans on land rightfully belonging to Native Americans via several treaties, the fallout would be rightly insurmountable for those in charge."This historical trauma of indigenous communities in this country is very real. It's tragic," Crane explained. "The military has a lot of the same problems."Veterans — many of whom have also been devalued by the government upon return from duty — relate particularly well to the traumas suffered at Standing Rock."We are able to talk about PTSD," said Mescalero Apache Tribe member, Aubree Peckham, of the intense bonding between Indigenous protectors and veterans. "And they finally feel like they are understood.""This is the right war, right side," Vietnam veteran Dan Luker explained to the Guardian. "Finally, it's the US military coming on to Sioux land to help, for the first time in history, instead of coming on to Sioux land to kill natives."