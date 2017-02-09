© New York Magazine

anorexia nervosa, anxiety disorder, attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), bipolar disorder, major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and tic disorder.

children who had been vaccinated were 80 percent more likely to be diagnosed with anorexia and 25 percent more likely to be diagnosed with OCD than their non-vaccinated counterparts.

Of particular concern is the

influenza vaccine

. In this study, influenza vaccination was strongly correlated with both anorexia and OCD

the seemingly inexplicable increase we have seen in brain disorders among young children may not be so mysterious after all.