© Ciny Salway
East Glacier
The final numbers are in and Montana's recent winter storm is one for the record books.

More than five feet of snow fell along the Rocky Mountain Front, breaking long-standing snowfall records at a few locations.

St. Mary (Glacier County) reported a total of 64" of snow during the 4-day period beginning February 3 and ending February 7. This smashes the previous 4-day extreme of 43" set back in November 1990.

The National Weather Service in Great Falls says Babb reported an unofficial total of 60", and the most snow ever reported over a 4-day period prior to this storm was 24" back in 1954.

At Many Glacier, an automated SNOTEL station recorded 63" of snow -- the previous 4-day record was just 36".

Browning reported 3 feet of snow during the storm, which ties for the 3-day record set in September 1908.

NWS Great Falls reports more than six feet of snow fell in some areas at higher elevations, but exact figures have not been determined.


Click here to read the NWS report (PDF); below are highlights.

St. Mary reported 64-inches of snow over the 4-day period ending February 7. This exceeds their previous four-day extreme of 43-inches set in November 1990. St Mary's records began in 1981.


St. Mary
Babb reported an unofficial total of 60-inches over the 4-day period. There were unofficial reports of even higher amounts west of Babb, towards Many Glacier. Official snowfall records from Babb (1948-1994) show that the most snow reported over a 4-day period was 24-inches in March 1954.


Babb


Babb
East Glacier reported 26 inches during the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am on February 6. Two days on two earlier years exceeded this amount. On November 17, 1978 29-inches was observed and on October 29, 1951, 28 inches fell. For the most recent storm, over a two day period that ended on February 6, 39.5-inches of snow fell. This is the second highest two-day total recorded at East Glacier. The highest was a two-day amount of 42-inches on February 16-17, 1986. Over a 4-day period in February 1986, 55-inches of snow fell, while a 3-day snowfall totaled 52-inches. This year, over a 3-day period, 49.5-inches was measured by the cooperative observer. East Glacier's records began in 1949.


East Glacier
The automated SNOTEL station at Many Glacier reported 63 inches over a four-day period ending on February 7. Over three days, 55 inches were reported. Both of these far exceed the previous three-day record of 34 inches over a three-day period and 36 inches over a four-day period in November 2010.

Pike Creek SNOTEL, near Marias Pass, reported 46 inches of snow (and water equivalent of 4.3-inches) over the 4-day period ending February 7.

Browning reported an unofficial amount of 36 inches. The official records show that 36 inches also fell over a three-day period ending September 26, 1908. Browning's official records are from 1894-1996.


Browning
Badger Pass SNOTEL , Dupuyer Creek SNOTEL and Pike Creek SNOTEL all reported larger multi-day snowfall amounts in June 2002. These amounts were 42 inches, 30 inches and 47 inches, respectively.